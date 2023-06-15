Unveils the State-of-Art Needles used for Magnetic Tattoo Removal Procedures
Leveraging state-of-the-art Needle and innovative techniques remains at the forefront of the magnetic tattoo removal industry.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Line Paradis, A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Line Paradis which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles do not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expels the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment.
The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 :
Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in a round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced a non-invasive and safest technique to remove tattoos.
These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles help technicians to achieve fast results and guarantee great treatment results. It does not matter how complex the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently.
Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles:
Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology.
Designed with magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for the user’s comfort.
Works without producing vibrations.
A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow.
Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine.
Why do we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles?
As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, organic, inorganic, or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differs depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.
Adam Green
Adam Green
email us here