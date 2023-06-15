Unveils the State-of-Art Needles used for Magnetic Tattoo Removal Procedures

About

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

