(Video) Cities across Iran host more anti-regime protests as economic hardships expand
More people in different cities across Iran are launching anti-regime protests to voice their hatred of the mullahs’ apparatus and demand their rights while the country’s economy is in ruins.
MEK Resistance Units torched a large billboard of Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini on a pedestrian bridge on Tehran’s Saadi Expressway.
Brave youths and members of the MEK network of Resistance Units across Iran have launched a new campaign of anti-regime attacks and measures in the capital Tehran and at least nine other cities, responding to a brutal wave of executions and terrorist attacks.
Bazaar merchants and storeowners in Ardabil, a large city in northwest Iran, have closed their shops and are on strike on Tuesday protesting heavy taxes imposed by regime officials.
Brave youths in Karaj, west of Tehran, attacked a building used by the regime to promote the mullahs’ ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism.
While retirees of the country’s telecom were protesting for better pensions in many cities on Monday, brave youths began a new campaign of attacking regime sites and torching posters of the mullahs’ leaders as a show of how much they loathe the mullahs’ dictatorship.
People throughout Iran continue to specifically hold the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Brave youths and members of the MEK network of Resistance Units across Iran have launched a new campaign of anti-regime attacks and measures in the capital Tehran and at least nine other cities, responding to the mullahs’ brutal wave of executions and terrorist attacks. These attacks and measures include:
• MEK Resistance Units torched a large billboard of Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini on a pedestrian bridge on Tehran’s Saadi Expressway
• Brave youths in Karaj, west of Tehran, attacked a building used by the regime to promote the mullahs’ ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism
• MEK Resistance Units torched a large image of Khomeini in Isfahan, central Iran
• Brave youths using Molotov cocktails attacked a so-called “Khomeini Relief Center” in Bandar Anzali, northern Iran
• Brave youths attacked an IRGC paramilitary Basij base in Yazd, central Iran
• MEK Resistance Units torched billboards and large posters of Khomeini and Khamenei in the cities of Tehran, Eshtehard, Shiraz, Sari, Bukan, and
Nourabad
Bazaar merchants and storeowners in the city of Saqqez, western Iran, are on strike, today protesting the regime’s plans to change the local cemetery to block sight to the grave of Mahsa Amini and roads leading to the area in general.
Saqqez is the hometown of the 22-year-old Amini who was killed in custody of regime authorities Tehran back in in September 2022 after being arrested for “not properly covering her hair”. Her murder by the regime’s so-called “Morality Police” sparked nationwide protests and a major uprising against the mullahs’ regime.
Locals farmers in the town of Chenaran in Razavi Khorasan Province of northeast Iran are holding a gathering on Tuesday and protesting electricity blackouts at their nearby wells. Regime authorities are imposing blackouts and only providing electricity to these farmers on four days a week.

Farmers in the town of Dalfard in the Kerman Province of south-central Iran are protesting a recent decision by regime officials to shut down local good pumps that are denying their lands and crops of water.
Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecom industry in numerous cities across the country were rallying on Monday protesting their low pensions and poor economic conditions.
These gatherings, following a similar weekly trend, are reported in Tehran, Ahvaz, Zahedan, Mashhad, Arak, Tabriz, Shiraz, Dezful, Zanjan, Sanandaj, Borujerd, Bojnurd, Rasht, Shahrekord, and Yasuj, among others. This continues previous gatherings held during the past few weeks and months in Tehran and other cities across the country.
In the past few years, retirees across Iran have been protesting to their deteriorating living conditions, especially as the government refuses to adjust their pensions based on the inflation rate and fluctuations in the price of the rial, Iran’s national currency.
Locals in the Shahrak-e Bagheri and Saadatabad districts of the Iranian capital Tehran were chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Down with Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
A group of families of hemophilia patients in Tehran, the capital of Iran, held a gathering outside the Food and Drug Organization of the regime’s Health Ministry on Monday protesting the officials’ refusal to provide access to a new medicine for this illness called Hemlibra, or Emicizumab.
Hemlibra is far more efficient than previous medicine used for hemophilia and relieves the patient of needing daily injections. Because Hemlibra doses provide month-long relief, this new drug is considered a revolution for hemophilia patients.
The cost of previous medication for hemophilia patients in Iran is estimated at between eight and ten billion rials (around $16,670 to $20,800) and was provided for by insurance companies. However, those medicines were not adequate for hemophilia patients under the age of 15 as they would need treatment through prophylaxis methods.
Furthermore, most of these patients suffered from severe bleeding and sometimes even paralysis. There have also been Municipality workers in the city of Yasuj in southwest Iran who were holding a protesting gathering on Monday demanding the expulsion of the city mayor. These protesting workers are complaining that they have not been paid for the past three months been cases of death.
