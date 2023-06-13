AMD Reimagines Cloud Performance with 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors with AWS

/EIN News/ -- — Previewing new Amazon EC2 M7a instance based on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors—



—Amazon EC2 M7a instances offer a major leap in performance with up to 50 percent more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS—

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced a continuation of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a preview of the next generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) M7a instances, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors.



“AWS has worked with AMD since 2018 to offer Amazon EC2 instances to customers. Today, we are seeing customers wanting to bring new types of applications to AWS, like financial applications, applications servers, video transcoding, and simulation modeling," said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “When we combine the performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with the AWS Nitro System, we’re advancing cloud technology for our customers by allowing them to do more with better performance on even more Amazon EC2 instances.”



“AMD and AWS are reimagining what’s possible with cloud performance, driving a differentiated offering for customers with the next generation of Amazon EC2 instances,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president, general manager, EPYC Business, AMD. “We continue to showcase the immense capabilities of the world’s best data center CPU, the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, and our ongoing collaboration with AWS highlights the momentum and demand for EPYC to power faster applications enabling customers to bring a broader range of workloads to the cloud.”

Next Generation of AMD and AWS Instances

The new Amazon EC2 M7a instances, using 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are now available in preview. Amazon revealed EC2 M7a instances also offer new processor capabilities, such as AVX3-512, VNNI, and BFloat16, and allow customers to get up to 50 percent more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS.



AMD began working with AWS in 2018 and now provides more than 100 EPYC processor-based instances for general purpose, compute optimized, memory optimized and high performance computing workloads. Customers such as DNT, Sprinklr, and TrueCar have all benefitted from significant cost and cloud utilization optimization with AMD based Amazon EC2 instances.



