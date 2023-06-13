Boerne Craft Brewing Scene Grows By Two!

Welcome 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen and Hamby's

/EIN News/ -- Boerne, TX, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boerne is proud to announce it now has not one but two new breweries to check out! 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen opened for regular business hours this spring at its new locale inside the Main and Market development. In addition, located on Boerne’s historic Hill Country Mile, Hamby’s is the newest “old” burger joint, featuring a revival of the smash burger and shoestring fry combos plus the added offerings of a craft brewery. Both are now open for tastings and time well-spent with family and friends!

28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen

Founded by two individual local entrepreneurs with similar passions for making great beer and sharing it with the world, this brewery is the culmination of long-term, enthusiastic visions and is now open for you to experience it as it was designed to be. 28 Songs has set its sights on becoming a Boerne craft beer destination, not only pairing its delicious casual food menu with a full 28-tap draft selection but also cooking with it! Open five days a week, with special events on Thursdays and live local music in their taproom on Saturdays, this new brewhouse offers a great space to stop in for a pint or two.

Hamby’s

Hamby’s is the sister site to Cibolo Creek Brewing Co., located directly across the street. Curated to bring back the feeling of a simpler time and lifestyle, this new version of an old favorite, has the feel of a smash burger concession remix with a craft brewery sidekick. It features vintage pinball machines, arcade games, a simple, tasteful menu, and excellent lighter beers to match.

Both locations are superb additions to Boerne’s outstanding brewing scene! The team from 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen is producing a range of light to dark beers, experimenting with unique combinations of malts and hops, and creating interesting flavor profiles to fill 28 taps. And Hamby’s is making lighter lagers, pilsners, and German and Czech-style brews crafted perfectly to marry well with their ‘50s and ‘60s throwback menu and atmosphere!

Together, they have become the newest breweries on the independent craft beer scene, welcoming brew enthusiasts to enjoy their unique offerings exclusive to their respective locales. They’re making a name for themselves here in Boerne—the perfect place to raise a glass to experiencing a bit of the good life! Plan your next visit to Boerne and include a brew tour, including these two new additions, in your itinerary.

Attachments

Tori Bellos Visit Boerne (830)249-7277 tori@visitboerne.org