Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, M.D., Ph.D., to be re-appointed Hon. Consul of the Republic of Slovenia in Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Upon nomination by Slovenia’s former Ambassador to the U.S., the Honorable Tone Kajzer, Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik is expected to be re-appointed honorary Consul in the United States. The final approval is currently pending with the Slovenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Many countries, including Slovenia, engage private individuals as honorary consuls to expand their diplomatic reach and receive additional advice and counsel. Honorary consuls are “honorary” because they are not paid a fee for their services, they perform their work on an honorary basis. Dr. de Leonni Stanonik explained in her motivation letter why she is once again presenting herself for this position: Because of her extensive contacts in, and communications with, the scientific community in the U.S. and Slovenia, she will be able to foster scientific cooperation in areas such as Telemedicine and medical first responders (paramedics). Furthermore, Phoenix and its surroundings (almost 6 million people) have become a mecca for innovative companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, new smart technologies and artificial intelligence. Dr. de Leonni Stanonik will be able to promote cooperation between Slovenia and the U.S. particular in these areas.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik also received the endorsement of Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. of Arizona, who noted in his recommendation to the Honorable Tone Kajzer the many community activities she has participated in, such as health initiatives among the U.S., the EU and Africa, as well as the furtherance of Telemedicine to make medical care universally accessible.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik elaborates, “I am looking forward to once again serving the relations between the U.S. and Slovenia, particular in the area of my expertise, that is neurology and universal health care through Telemedicine. I will exercise my duties to the best of my ability, in good conscience and within the scope of my competence in the consular district of Southwestern USA of the Republic of Slovenia in Arizona.”About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikMateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) is the head of a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic, the Vita Medica Institute, in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, BA, BSc, MA, MD, PhD, grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). She completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is passionate about preserving brain health well into the golden years of life which allows patients to maintain quality of life as much as possible. Thus, she routinely uses treatments to limit cognitive decline.

