Managed Security Services Market Growing at CAGR of 12.3% and value USD 88.75 Billion in 2032

Increasing adoption of cloud technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Managed Security Services Market Size – USD 27.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Rising innovation and development ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Managed Security Services (MSS) market size is expected to reach USD 88.75 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.3%during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for sophisticated cybersecurity measures is a major factor driving market revenue growth. There is an increasing need for strong security measures by several firms to protect their data from theft and unauthorized access to stay up with constantly changing hacking methods and cyberattacks. Managed cloud security solutions provide continuous monitoring and assistance in managing cyber risks. Companies that offer third-party security services may carry out security services locally or remotely through cloud. Businesses choose to collaborate with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for various reasons, including need for ongoing security management and monitoring or a lack of resources or knowledge. The company may occasionally use MSSPs to carry out cybersecurity audits. MSS providers acquire and examine data regarding changing cyber threats using threat intelligence feeds, data analytics, and sophisticated monitoring technologies. The proactive identification and remediation of vulnerabilities aids companies in staying ahead of possible assaults. Organizations can enhance their security posture and successfully defend their most important assets by utilizing insights and suggestions that MSS providers can offer based on threat analysis, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, numerous MSSPs simply offer security log monitoring services, which prevents them from doing more in-depth security incident investigations. To reduce false positives and give clients useful warnings, MSSPs must integrate into client processes such as managing changes and access administration and have access to security products including Microsoft cloud app security and endpoint protection. The security solutions on which MSSP services are based, make them occasionally difficult to connect with client tools, already in use. It can result in a significant number of pointless false positives and threat warnings because these technologies do not have insight into all security records or environments. Lack of integration and compatibility among security systems might compromise an organization's security posture, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Analysis of Five Forces

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Managed Security Services market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Managed Security Services Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Managed Security Services Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Some major companies in the global market report include IBM, AT&T Intellectual Propert, NTT Corporation, Accenture, DXC Technology Company, Securework, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Atos SE, Orange Cyberdefense, and Fujitsu.

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Managed Security Services Market – Segmentation Assessment

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Managed IAM

Managed Vulnerability Management

Managed Risk and Compliance

Managed detection and response

Managed Firewall

Managed SIEM and Log management

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Fully Managed Security Services

Co-Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Network Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFS!)

Retail & eCommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT &ITES

Media & Entertainment

Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Government and defense

Other Verticals

Geography Overview

The global Managed Security Services Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Managed Security Services Market’s growth.

