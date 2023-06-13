Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Worth USD 12.88 Billion in 2030| Growth Potential with Emergen Research's

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rising occurring of sleep apnea and presence of significant market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.88 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing patient pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For example, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is the most common kind of sleep-disordered breathing, which affects 37% of men and 50% of women. However, it is estimated that 80% of OSA sufferers go undiagnosed and hence untreated. African Americans, Hispanics, and Pacific Islanders are also more prone than white population to have sleep apnea. Demand for sleep apnea devices is rising as a result of large number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and increasing prevalence of this disease.

The sleep apnea devices market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of devices and equipment used in the treatment of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by interrupted breathing or shallow breathing during sleep. It can lead to various health problems, including excessive daytime sleepiness, fatigue, and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Sleep apnea devices are designed to help maintain open airways during sleep, ensuring proper breathing and reducing the frequency and severity of apnea episodes. These devices can be broadly categorized into two types: continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and oral appliances.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Sleep Apnea Devices industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 October 2021, Candid established a strategic alliance with Vivos Therapeutics, a company that treats obstructive sleep apnea , to provide patients with a comprehensive whole-mouth treatment for OSA. This strategic alliance will deliver an adult-specific solution for detecting and treating OSA, as well as orthodontic therapy from the same provider network.

The therapeutic devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of reported patients seeking treatment in sleep clinics, including CPAP therapy and design of new digital technologies, which are intended to make therapy setup and night usage easier for patients, while also assisting physicians in providing care more effectively. For example, on 16 August 2021, ResMed, a global innovator in digital health as well as sleep apnea treatment, launched AirSense 11, the company's next-generation Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device designed to assist hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide with sleep apnea in establishing and maintaining treatment for managing and treating obstructive sleep apnea.

The home care settings/individuals segment is expected to register a higher revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increased investments by key market players. For example, on 03 October 2022, Acurable, a medical device business based in the UK, announced a USD 10.8 million Series A financing round led by Kibo Ventures. Mundi Ventures, Comprador Holdings, and Kindred Capital co-led the fund. This funding will be used to speed international growth of AcuPebble SA100, the company's first home sleep-testing gadget that allows users to identify and monitor obstructive sleep apnea. Thus, owing to aforementioned factors, the home care settings/individuals segment is significantly driving market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to rising cases of sleep apnea, presence of significant market participants in this region, and improving awareness and widespread use of oral sleep apnea appliances. For example, on 09 February 2021, GoPAPfree, announced the debut of its new personalized oral appliance treatment equipment, which provides an efficient and agreeable alternative to CPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea with at-home shaping and implementation.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Sleep Apnea Devices market.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Sleep Apnea Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Facial Interfaces

Masks

Full-Face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Nasal Masks

Cushions

Accessories

Oral Applications

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Oximeters

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Wrist-Worn Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

Actigraphy Systems

Sleep Screening Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key reasons to buy the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Sleep Apnea Devices market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report.

