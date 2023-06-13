Forbidden Games Kickstarts It's Faeries & Magical Creatures Game

Faeries & Magical Creatures Game Live on Kickstarter Faeries & Magical Creatures Game Story

The enchanting theme and strategy draws Lord of the Rings and fantasy fans, as well as players of gateway games such as Wing­span, Azul, and Villainous.

The creative team behind Faeries has built a magnificent game that brings a whole new group of people into the strategy game world” — Bob Moog, President of University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Enjoy the beautiful winged faeries, trolls, goblins and an entire new world in the just released game funding from Forbidden Games for its new game, Faeries & Magical Creatures ™.Unlike many current strategy games, this game has been designed for the entire family. Each player uses their creativity to experience this enchanting world. The goal of the game is to create a personal faerie garden and amass points by strategically collecting and playing various actions collected from the five faeries realms; Nature, Earth, Beast, Fae and Troll.Be first to join the Faerie Realm through Kickstarter on June 13th.Players won't have to wait for the game to come to local stores as the beautiful, spellbinding and challengingly fun new game is now available for order on Kickstarter.Kickstarter is a crowd­sourcing platform that has become a primary route for launching new board games in the U.S., helping to produce hundreds of new games each year. Forbidden Games has successfully released its Lizard Wizard, Raccoon Tycoon and the award-winning Mosaic games through the crowdfunding platform. For the Faeries game, early backers will receive a choice of custom gifts only available on Kickstarter, including special limited-edition postcards and an exclusive Kickstarter Premium game with premium playing pieces.This Game for Men, Women and Families is Easy to PlayFaeries & Magical Creatures has been designed to be both intergenerational and appealing to both men and women with an average playing time of about 60 minutes. On each turn players make decisions on whether to explore the magical realms or build their secret garden.The game was brought to life by top artists and designers. Bob Moog, President of University Games, stated, "The creative team behind Faeries has built a magnificent game that brings a whole new group of people into the strategy game world. We are extremely excited to have people join the community."Award winning artist Annie Stegg Gerard produced lush oil paintings for the creatures and landscapes of Faeries & Magical Creatures. In addition to stunning classic faeries, the game features a centaur, unicorn, minotaur, troll and other characters that add appeal to fans of mythology, folklore and elegant art. The theme and strategy of the game draws Lord of the Rings enthusiasts, as well as players of gateway games such as Wing­ span, Splendor, Azul, and Villainous.The innovative game­play was developed by the inventor of Raccoon Tycoon, Mosaic, Railroad Rivals, and Age of Empires. The designers at Forbidden Games feel that board games should be both accessible and deep; that a fast, fun gateway game can be as elegantly designed as a multi hour miniatures fest; that truly great games can appeal to casual and hardcore players alike. A game that players will play again and again.About Forbidden Games: Forbidden Games is a board game publishing company founded in 2019, and is best known for games with mass appeal, such as Raccoon Tycoon, Mosaic, Railroad Rivals, and Lizard Wizard. Raccoon Tycoon and Mosaic appear on multiple Top 100 of All-Time Lists from Dice Tower and other prestigious game review websites. Acquired by University Games in 2022, Forbidden Games will continue to bring exciting innovations to the tabletop gaming market while maintaining the integrity and great gameplay that consumers have grown to expect from the company. Learn more about Forbidden Games by visiting: https://www.forbiddengames.net and interact with the company on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.

Preview of Faeries & Magical Creatures