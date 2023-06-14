[Latest] Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 170 Mn By 2030, At 3% CAGR
The Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market was at US$ 135 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 170 Min by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 3% between 2022 and 2030.
According to the study, The Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market was estimated at USD 135 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 170 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3% between 2022 and 2030.
Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market: Overview
The process of extracting cotton fibers from cotton seeds is known as ginning. The machinery used for cleaning is called a cotton ginning machine. It is employed to quicken the separation process, enabling significantly higher production than human cotton separation (done through hand picking).
In the ginning process, the larger contaminants are removed after the moisture of the seeds is first removed with the use of heat to open the fiber in the seeds. Cotton is then dropped into a gin stand to separate the seed from the lint. The lint that has been removed from the seed is then further cleansed to get rid of smaller foreign objects. There are two major types of cotton ginning processes: saw ginning and roller ginning.
Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market: Growth Drivers
Strong demand for cotton ginning machinery in the textile sector is largely driven by population expansion and the rising demand for textiles in developing economies. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising demand for textiles from the urban population and the rise in individual expenses would provide a strong foundation for the growth of the global cotton ginning machine market during the projected period.
Additionally, there are ongoing new advances in the textile business as well as shifting consumer preferences and choices. New players are predicted to dominate the cotton ginning machine industry with new and improved items that reflect the most recent customer tastes. This is anticipated to help grow the cotton ginning machine market globally. There should be good chances in the global cotton ginning machines market segment as a result of new technology, such as DNA tracking systems.
The textile industry must, however, abide by a number of government laws and norms addressing the manufacturing techniques employed in the sector. Additionally, the cleaning and ginning of cotton produce dust, which can lead to a number of health issues in workers or operators, including asthma and byssinosis. The high cost of installing and maintaining cotton ginning equipment is also anticipated to restrain the expansion of the global cotton ginning machinery industry.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market size was valued at around USD 135 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 170 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Industrial machinery called cotton ginning machines are used to clean cotton by removing the seeds from the cotton fibers. Using these machines to clean cotton is more cost-effective than hand cotton separation. The cotton fibers are subsequently processed into various cotton products, such as linens, textiles, etc., after being run through a cotton ginning machine.
D) Several types of cotton ginning equipment include knife roller gins, McCarthy roller gins, and saw gins. The majority of the cotton ginning equipment in India and Pakistan uses the knife roller gin technique.
E) The ginning process’s technology is dependent on various variables, including the cotton’s length, uniformity of maturity, waste content, fines, and other physical characteristics.
F) The development of the cotton ginning machine market will be aided by the introduction of new technologies, such as DNA traceability systems, which can analyze cotton fibers and determine the nation & origin of the cotton. However, dust is created during the washing and ginning of cotton, which can cause a number of health problems in workers and operators, including asthma and byssinosis.
Regional Landscape
During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the worldwide Cotton Ginning Machine market, followed by Europe. Because of the region’s strong and developing markets, including China, India, and others, cotton ginning machines are predicted to be very profitable in Asia. Due to its numerous textile producers and rapidly expanding textile industry, China is anticipated to play a key role in the cotton ginning machine market.
During the anticipated period, this is projected to accelerate market expansion in China. The Indian cotton ginning market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to rising income levels, increasing investment, and support for governmental policies affecting textile producers.
The need for cotton ginning machines in Europe is anticipated to increase even further as a result of rising individual incomes and shifting consumer preferences in the region. The development of cotton ginning machines in the North American region is anticipated to be supported by new technology developments and rising textile demand.
The demand for goods produced by cotton is anticipated to rise as a result of the region’s expanding population. As a result, it is anticipated that between 2022 and 2030, there will be a high surge in demand for cotton ginning machinery. The cotton ginning machines market is anticipated to expand in South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Key Players
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
Dalwadi Group Co.
Balkan Cotton Gin Machinery Ltd.
Deligent Ginning Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
JADHAO GEARS PVT. LTD.
Handan GoldenLion Cotton Machinery Co. Ltd.
Karunanand Hydro-Pneumatic Controls (p) Ltd.
Murray Cotton Gin
Lummus Corp.
NIPHA EXPORTS Pvt. Ltd.
Others
The Global Cotton Ginning Machine Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Saw Cotton Ginning Machine
Roller Cotton Ginning Machine
Rotobar Rotary Knife Roller Ginning
Single Roller Ginning
Double Roller Ginning
By Technology
Knife Roller Gin
Saw Gin
McCarthy Roller Gin
By Feeding
Manual Feeding
Automatic Feeding
By Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
