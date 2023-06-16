Caregiving Industry Reaches Tipping Point – Complete Employer Solution Needed

Employees are Exhausted by Caregiving Demands Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions Caring Counts in Every Workplace

As the caregiving industry evolves, the tipping point is here. For employees to be productive at work, they must feel confident that all is well at home.

My executive positions with AT&T sharpened my corporate and national policy development and implementation skills. We support caregivers and employers with innovative, practical business solutions.” — Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions

OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, the caregiving industry has continued to evolve. Now, the tipping point is here. From the highest levels in government and healthcare, everyone agrees that the current family care system is completely unsustainable, and it is only getting worse.For employees with care responsibilities to be productive at work, they must feel confident that all is well at home. Presenteeism, the lost productivity when employees are not fully functioning in the workplace, is a very real symptom of the dual employment caused by family caregiving. Even though employees are physically at work, they have trouble fully performing their duties and make more mistakes.With millions of family caregivers in every state across the nation, employers now recognize that they must step up to support what is now the majority of their workforce. The Harvard Business School Caring Company report found that 73% of caregivers have paid jobs, and 52% of companies are unaware of their employees’ caregiving status.Developing a Complete SolutionCareWise Solutions has remained ahead of the curve for employer solutions for employee caregivers advocating for major attitudinal and institutional shifts in how employers, employee caregivers, and teams work, live and care for aged and disabled family members.Steeped in 25 years of transformational leadership in a global, Fortune 50 corporation, Jeannette Galvanek offers alternative paths to the current economic, human capital and digital ecosystem employee caregiving models as the Founder and CEO of Carewise Solutions.The foundation of the complete employer solution is The Caring Place HUB from CareWise Solutions, where employee caregivers, and their managers, find valuable, curated resources. With over 200 resources in one place, caregivers save time and reduce stress to find what they need.To supplement The Caring Place HUB, CareWise Solutions develops strategic partnerships to round out the options available to caregivers and their employers. Legal, financial, technological, and other partners help employed caregivers jumpstart their caregiving journey while staying more productive at work.The average family caregiver supports their loved one with increasing responsibilities and stress as time goes on. This model for a complete solution for family caregivers and their employers reduces stress and provides better care to help Baby Boomers age at home.Addressing employer needs builds a sustainable, high-performing work and caring business environment. Solutions support employees to reduce care-related stress, job and income continuity, a balanced work and life climate, and continuing opportunities for the career growth of everyone.Integrating health, job, career, and care are essential pieces of the Future of Work business culture and workforce skillset. Employees are exhausted by caregiving demands, so employers require products to ensure aging family members receive the care they deserve. At the same time, employed caregivers need to maintain their health, career, and well-being to care and stay engaged.The first step is to increase workforce awareness to build greater empathy and practical solutions for all employees and increase support for colleagues challenged by caregiving and work.Next, building team leader awareness of the work and care collision increases team engagement and communications and supports their pivotal role in evolving the workplace into a higher-performance and caring work environment.A 360-degree awareness and organization reinvention model is needed to work and care more naturally, with the right benefits, aligned with employee needs, removing the stigma of care, and addressing equity issues generated by the lack of care service in underserved communities.How much can an employer save if they reduce care-related personal and business waste?Businesses need to recoup their losses from hidden care-related wastes. Discover hidden care-related losses using the cost calculator on the CareWise Solutions website.CareWise Solutions is proud to announce the updated website, strategic partnerships, and product offerings to support employed caregivers to ultimately stabilize the American workforce.

The Employee Caregiver Crisis in America