Needle Coke Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2030

Market Size – USD 2293.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Needle Coke market size reached USD 2,293.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry, especially in emerging countries, growing usage of smart devices, and high demand for graphite batteries are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE). These graphite electrodes are used in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) in the steel manufacturing industry for melting scrap metal and producing steel. High tensile strength, good chemical stability, and high thermal conductivity of needle coke enables manufacturing of ultra-high power graphite electrode and artificial graphite cathode materials.

The needle coke market is a significant segment of the petroleum coke industry. Needle coke is a high-quality carbon material with a distinct structure composed of long, thin, needle-like crystals. It is mainly produced from certain heavy aromatic hydrocarbon feedstocks during the oil refining process.

Needle coke possesses exceptional mechanical properties, such as high thermal conductivity, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and excellent electrical conductivity. These properties make it an ideal material for various applications, particularly in the production of graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces for steel manufacturing.

The demand for needle coke is closely tied to the steel industry, as graphite electrodes made from needle coke are crucial for steel production through the electric arc furnace route. The increasing global steel production, particularly in emerging economies, has been driving the demand for needle coke.

The global Needle Coke market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry.

Asbury Carbons, Baosteel Group Co., GrafTech International, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for relatively large revenue share in 2021. Increasing production of synthetic graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces in the steel industry and lithium-ion battery anode material has significantly increased demand for petroleum-based needle coke.

Super-premium grade segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Super-premium grade needle coke is being increasingly adopted owing to low sulfur content and exceptional inherent properties such as low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and larger particle size, which allow 5% higher productivity in steel recycling.

Graphite electrodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Graphite has properties such as high thermal conductivity and heat resistant, which can be used under harsh conditions such as in high-temperature atmospheres. Low thermal expansion coefficients property of graphite enables use as the main heating element in an electric arc furnace.

Needle coke market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing automotive sector along with rapid expansion of the steel industry in countries in the region are key factors driving increased demand for aluminum in Asia Pacific. Steel is widely utilized in building and construction sector owing to strength and durability, ductility, and resistance. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in various developing countries is driving rapid demand for steel and other materials from the construction sector. Moreover, Asia Pacific is a major consumer for semiconductors, accounting for over 50% of global consumption owing to major electronics market along with expanding automotive sector.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Needle Coke market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Coal-based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Shaft Calciner

Rotary Kiln

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Intermediate Grade

Premium Grade

Super-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Graphite Electrodes

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

Lithium-ion Anode

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams.

Thank you for reading our report.

