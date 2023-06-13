Air Purifier Market Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

The air purifier market refers to the industry that focuses on the production, distribution, and sale of devices designed to improve indoor air quality. Air purifiers are appliances that remove contaminants and pollutants from the air, such as dust, allergens, smoke, pet dander, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These devices work by utilizing filters, ionization, or other advanced technologies to capture or neutralize harmful particles and improve the overall air quality in indoor spaces.

The air purifier market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increasing awareness about the health risks associated with poor indoor air quality. Factors such as rising pollution levels, urbanization, and a growing concern for respiratory health have contributed to the increasing demand for air purifiers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

In addition to health concerns, other factors driving the air purifier market include government regulations and initiatives to reduce air pollution, advancements in air purification technologies, and the introduction of innovative features in modern air purifier models. Some of these features include smart connectivity, real-time air quality monitoring, automated filter replacement notifications, and energy-efficient operation.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Air Purifier market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Air Purifier market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

The report bifurcates the Air Purifier market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key reasons to buy the Global Air Purifier Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Air Purifier market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

