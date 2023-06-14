[Latest] Global US Dog Food Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 55.8 Billion By 2032, At 4.6% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Global US Dog Food Market was at US$ 46.1 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 55.8 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.

