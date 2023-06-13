Black Briar Advisors CEO and Military Veteran Stephen Nalley Releases "The Foundation and Principles of Leadership"
We're thrilled to share Stephen's experience and wisdom with the world," said a spokesperson for Black Briar Advisors. "Stephen's leadership has been instrumental in our company's growth and success”ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Briar Advisors is pleased to announce the forthcoming pre-sales for the highly anticipated book, "The Foundation and Principles of Leadership," penned by its founder and CEO, Stephen Nalley. As a veteran and a highly successful entrepreneur, Nalley offers an unprecedented look into the world of leadership that is expected to inspire, inform, and transform many lives.
Stephen Nalley is renowned not only as the mastermind behind Black Briar Advisors, a real estate investment company that has impressively managed over $2B in distressed real estate assets and employed over 2,000 employees, but also for his impressive military career. He is a decorated military veteran who served as a Non-Commissioned Officer and light infantry squad leader with the United States Army's prestigious 10th Mountain Division.
"The Foundation and Principles of Leadership" promises to provide invaluable insights into the lessons Nalley learned throughout his journey, serving both on the battlefield and in the boardroom. The book, much like Nalley's leadership style, is expected to be forthright, deeply insightful, and replete with real-world practical applications.
"The book is a compilation of my experiences in both military service and business," said Nalley. "It's about the strategies and leadership principles that have helped me succeed and the mistakes that have taught me the most valuable lessons. I believe these principles can help anyone, in any field, at any level of their career."
Pre-sales for the book begin June 20, 2023. Readers can expect an immersive journey that blends practicality with inspiration, bringing together unique leadership insights from the military and corporate worlds. The book will be available at all major book retailers.
"The Foundation and Principles of Leadership" is more than just a leadership guide. It's a transformative narrative that challenges and encourages readers to rethink their approach to leadership, no matter their profession or ambition.
About Black Briar Advisors: Black Briar Advisors is a leading real estate investment company, known for its expertise in managing distressed real estate assets. With over $2B in managed assets and more than 2,000 employees, Black Briar Advisors has consistently demonstrated its commitment to maximizing investor returns while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
