Pressure Washer Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing car washing stations in various countries is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Pressure Washer Market Size – USD 2.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Increasing consumer awareness ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure washer market size was USD 2.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of pressure washers for residential applications is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Consumers usually prefer various cleaning products for residential applications. However, as it consumes an enormous amount of time and requires a lot of effort, consumers are shifting toward more advanced, portable, and cost-effective alternatives. In addition, pressure washers are ideal for various types of surfaces, for instance, they can be utilized for cleaning gardens, furniture, decks, and many others. Market companies are also investing in increasing their portability and incorporating advanced features such as remote monitoring & control and others.

The latest market intelligence study on pressure washer market relies on statistics derived from the application of both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the operational model, opportunities and competitive landscape of pressure washer market for the forecast period, 2019 - 2030. Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer – focussed aspects including spending power, shifting customer preferences and consumption volume further narrates a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period, 2019 - 2030.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1294

Competitive Terrain:

The global Pressure Washer industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Karcher, Alkota Cleaning Systems, Annovi Reverberi, Briggs & Stratton, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Mi-T-M Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Nilfisk Group, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, and Husqvarna Group

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The portable segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the automotive industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding various benefits of using electric pressure washers is driving market revenue growth. Portable electric pressure washers provide various advantages when compared to non-portable ones. For instance, electric pressure washers are efficient, convenient, and cost effective than gas ones.

The electric segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Significant improvements in product services are a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, market companies such as BKB Cleaning Company and others, are focusing on introducing low-cost, high-energy savings, and portable pressure washers. This has led to increasing demand for pressure washers in various countries. Moreover, an electrical pressure washer provides benefits such as lower upfront costs and lower Pound-Force per Square Inch (PSI, which have significantly increased acceptance among consumers in various regions.

The commercial segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing farming activities, significant investments in construction activities, and increasing demand from the travel and tourism industry are major factors driving market revenue growth in this segment. For instance, pressure washers are utilized to clean fences around agriculture fields. In addition, it is used to clean mud and dirt attached to agricultural machinery such as chainsaws, lawn mowers, and others.

On 15 August 2022, Chemical Guys, which is a leading supplier of high-quality vehicle products headquartered in Gardena, California, U.S. announced to launch highly anticipated ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer. It is a small and innovative product that provides exceptional pressure washing performance. It is also lightweight, with a low center of gravity and 360-degree rolling polyurethane casters, which can be kept firmly in place by replacing casters with included rubber feet. ProFlow's 1680 watt, quiet yet powerful electric motor makes quick work of heavy-duty cleaning around the home, buildings, cars, trucks, boats, driveways, patios, and more.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1294

Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Portable

Non-Portable

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electric

Gas

Battery

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pressure-washer-market

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Pressure Washer business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Pressure Washer Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1294

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

Micro Irrigation Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market

Malware Analysis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/malware-analysis-market

Pet Clothing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-clothing-market

Acne Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acne-treatment-market

Hardware Security Modules Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hardware-security-modules-market

Game Based Learning Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/game-based-learning-market

Cannabis Cultivation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-cultivation-market

Silica Gel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silica-gel-market

Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-car-polymers-market

Sun Protection Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sun-protection-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.