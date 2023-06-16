Shamrock Medicine Plus Now Offering Monthly and Annual Subscription Plans

Eliminating health care hassles mean making health care efficient, reliable, personalized, fast, and easy.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern keys to getting efficient health care are: being reliable, efficient, personalized, fast, and easy.

After all, getting the needed health care should not be a dragged-out, complicated, and take-a-number experience.

Shamrock Medicine Plus, the boutique membership-based practice, continues to earn a respected reputation for not only providing personalized health care the way patients want it and deserve it but also for making primary care and prevention convenient and easy.

Shamrock Medicine Plus now offers monthly and annual subscription plans, making it easy and efficient for patients to get essential health services like telehealth visits, expert diagnoses, and recommendations, getting lab work, filling and re-filling prescriptions, and more.

“It is personalized and timely, primary care expertise,” explains Samantha, Shamrock Medicine Plus’s VP of Marketing. “We care for everything from common illnesses to chronic disease. And because primary care is not just for when you are sick, we also focus on prevention and maintaining health.

”We help patients get healthy and stay that way, with state-of-the art screening, disease prevention, and lifestyle advice.”

Making health care personalized is also an important Shamrock Medicine Plus specialty. Always taking the time to listen, to respect the person’s opinion, and to care for them as a whole person. “The Shamrock patient’s total health is our most important priority.”

But she points out that making it easy is also important. Shamrock eliminates the health care hassle. No booking appointments in advance. No annoyingly busy waiting rooms. No paper trail. And no runaround. Shamrock’s subscription plan membership options are just $49 per month or an annual $249.

The feedback is positive! Shamrock’s subscription plan makes vital primary care reliable, fast, and easy.

For more information, or to register, please visit shamrockmedplus.com/services or https://shamrockmedplus.com/faqs/

About Shamrock Med Plus:

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique medical practice, offering personalized medical care with in-person and telemedicine visits, online labs, and same-day refills for members. Shamrock Medicine currently accepts Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBC, Medicare, Humana, and United Healthcare insurance.

