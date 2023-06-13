Dr Robyn Thompson Receives Order Of Australia Medal For Contributions to Mothers, Babies, and Breastfeeding Education
The award recognises Dr Robyn's dedication and outstanding achievements in the field of medicine, specifically as a midwife and breastfeeding specialist.
I am very surprised, yet deeply humbled and honored to receive this award. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective effort of my wonderful team.”BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA , June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Robyn Thompson, the founder of The Thompson Method and a passionate advocate for pain-free breastfeeding, has been awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal in recognition of her exceptional dedication and outstanding achievements in the field of medicine, specifically as a midwife and breastfeeding specialist.
— Dr Robyn Thompson
The Order of Australia Medal is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to our nation, enriching the lives of Australians and setting a standard of excellence in their respective fields. Dr Robyn's tireless efforts to support pregnant women, mothers, and their babies, as well as her commitment to breastfeeding education, have left an indelible mark on countless lives around the world.
With a mission to double breastfeeding rates worldwide, Dr Robyn’s work has inspired over 50,000 women, helping them learn how to breastfeed pain-free and providing them with the knowledge and tools to nourish their babies naturally. Her innovative approach through The Thompson Method has revolutionised breastfeeding education and support, so that more women feel reassured with comprehensive guidance and care.
Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the Order of Australia Medal, Dr Robyn said, "I am very surprised, yet deeply humbled and honored to receive this award. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective effort of my wonderful team who have supported and worked alongside me."
Dr Robyn's accomplishments and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to all. Her impact on the lives of mothers and babies transcends borders, making her a true global influencer in the field of breastfeeding support. Through her research, expertise and gentle approach to breastfeeding, she has become a guiding light for women seeking a pain-free and fulfilling breastfeeding journey.
For more information, visit www.thethompsonmethod.com/
Jo Caruana
The Thompson Method
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube