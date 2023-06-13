Aequor Named on SIA’s Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. List for Second Consecutive Year
Aequor's inclusion on SIA's 2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States list highlights another milestone of the company's growth.
We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the largest staffing companies in the U.S. for the second time in a row.”PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aequor, a leading workforce solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the largest staffing companies in the United States for the second consecutive year. The company’s place on the list was announced by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, on June 5, 2023.
— Kamal Virdi, Aequor Co-CEO
SIA's annual ranking, a highly anticipated report in the staffing industry, showcases the most prominent companies that have generated at least $100 million in staffing revenue for the previous year. A total of 251 companies made the list, generating $168.8 billion in US staffing revenue. Aequor was ranked 132 on the list, delivering $258 million in revenue, indicating 62% growth over the previous year’s $159 million.
Being named on SIA’s Largest Staffing Firms in the United States list for two consecutive years underscores Aequor's consistent growth and unwavering industry leadership. This achievement is evidence of the company's ability to adapt to ever-changing market dynamics, provide innovative solutions, and attract and retain top talent. Aequor's exceptional team of professionals, combined with its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive suite of workforce offerings, positions the company at the forefront of the staffing industry.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the largest staffing companies in the U.S. for the second time in a row," said Kamal Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and contractors, building long-term partnerships, and providing innovative staffing solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries."
As a leading provider of temporary and permanent staffing services, Aequor prides itself on its ability to deliver customized staffing solutions across multiple industries, including healthcare, education, the life sciences, information technology, and more. The company's vast network of skilled professionals and extensive industry knowledge enable Aequor to match the right talent with the right opportunities, driving success for both clients and candidates.
Aequor's success is further driven by its commitment to excellence, continuous investment in technology, and its deep understanding of the market landscape. “By leveraging its robust network, industry expertise, and cutting-edge technology platforms, Aequor offers tailored workforce solutions that help clients optimize their talent acquisition strategies, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Manmeet Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor.
With this latest recognition from SIA as one of the largest staffing companies in the US, Aequor is poised to further expand its reach and continue its mission of delivering exceptional contingent staffing services that drive business growth.
About Aequor:
Aequor is a leading staffing firm that has provided comprehensive workforce solutions in healthcare and the life sciences industries since 1998. With a deep understanding of markets and a commitment to excellence, Aequor partners with clients to develop innovative strategies that drive business growth and help them stay ahead in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. For more information, visit www.aequor.com.
Laura Walker
Aequor
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok