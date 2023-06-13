Salt Security Joins Wiz Integrations (WIN) to Augment Security Gap Analysis with Application Insights

API security vendor launches bi-directional integration with Wiz, providing joint customers with better issues prioritisation and faster time to resolution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced its partnership and bi-directional platform integration with Wiz, the leader in cloud security. This strategic partnership, part of the newly announced Wiz Integration (WIN) platform, will provide Salt and Wiz customers with a robust and holistic understanding of API threats and vulnerabilities that spans both application and cloud environments. This partnership enriches Wiz’s robust cloud security platform with API security data and context derived from the Salt Security API Protection Platform.

The Salt platform applies cloud-scale big data, and ML and AI to enable organisations to catalogue their APIs, see where they expose sensitive data, detect and block API attackers, and provide remediation insights that developers can use to improve API security posture over time. Salt insights complement the posture and workload protections that Wiz provides for cloud infrastructure. Specifically, this integration will provide Wiz customers with application-layer visibility of API threats that exist in their cloud environments and enable those customers to consolidate and correlate API and cloud security insights in one aggregate location.

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Salt Security are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Salt Security on board for this launch.”



With this partnership, customers of Wiz and Salt Security will benefit from the following:

• Automatic correlation of API and infrastructure security posture gaps and vulnerabilities in a single interface

• Faster prioritisation of vulnerabilities, spanning application and cloud infrastructure, equipping development teams with a consolidated list of necessary fixes to save valuable time and resources

• Shortened remediation timelines and streamlined incident response for threat mitigation and posture remediation

• Increased confidence in attack detection by correlating API, infrastructure, and cloud security events

“APIs constitute the core of modern innovation, especially in the cloud, providing seamless access to vital services and data,” said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. “At the same time, APIs have also become an enabler for bad actors looking to execute malicious attacks. Protecting against API abuse requires comprehensive visibility across all environments, a clear understanding of where API posture gaps persist and succinct remediation insights to help reduce corrective timelines. Our partnership with Wiz enables all those critical capabilities across the cloud and application landscape, and we are honoured to work with such a trailblazer in cloud security to provide this holistic protection for organisations.”

The Wiz WIN partnership is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximise operational capabilities of organisations with partners like Salt in WIN.

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report, Q1 2023, attackers have upped their activity, with Salt customer data showing a 400% increase in unique attackers in the last six months. Salt enables companies to identify risks and vulnerabilities in APIs before they are exploited by attackers, including those listed in the OWASP API Security Top 10. The platform protects APIs across their full lifecycle – build, deploy and runtime phases – utilising cloud-scale big data combined with AI and ML to baseline millions of users and APIs. By delivering context-based insights across the entire API lifecycle, Salt enables users to detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can reach their objective.

To learn more about the Salt Security partnership with Wiz, contact Salt. To request a demo, please visit https://content.salt.security/demo.html.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/