Electric Hand Dryer Market Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences and Technological Advancements

Electric Hand Dryer Market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Hand Dryer Market witnessed significant growth in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on research and development in the field of innovative electric appliances, driven by evolving consumer preferences. Electric hand dryers are commonly found in public washrooms or restrooms in various commercial settings such as malls, healthcare facilities, and airports. These hand dryers utilize advanced aeration technology, offering a more efficient hand-drying experience compared to conventional alternatives.

The growing awareness of health and hygiene among individuals has resulted in an increased adoption of electric hand dryers worldwide. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards high-end technological products that offer a premium appeal, leading to a rise in the deployment of electric hand dryers across different commercial spaces. Furthermore, the demand for environmentally friendly appliances that promote power conservation and reduce paper waste is driving research and development activities in the electric hand dryer market, thereby positively impacting its global growth.

However, one of the challenges faced by the market is the low level of awareness regarding the use of advanced electric appliances in economically disadvantaged countries. This limited awareness is expected to hinder the revenue growth of the global electric hand dryer market to some extent. Nonetheless, with ongoing efforts to educate and inform consumers in these regions, it is anticipated that the adoption of electric hand dryers will gradually increase, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Major Companies:

Panasonic Corporation, Dyson, World Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Palmer Fixture, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Excel Dryer, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd, Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Jaquar Group, Saniflow Corporation, and Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd. These companies offer a wide range of electric hand dryers with varying features, designs, and technologies to cater to the diverse needs of commercial spaces and end-users. With their extensive product portfolios and ongoing research and development efforts, these market players contribute to the continuous innovation and growth of the electric hand dryer market.

Electric Hand Dryer Market: Notable Innovation

High-Speed Hand Dryers: One of the significant advancements in electric hand dryers is the development of high-speed models. These dryers employ powerful motors and advanced airflow systems to deliver faster hand drying times. By reducing drying time significantly, high-speed hand dryers enhance user convenience and improve restroom traffic flow in busy commercial spaces.

Energy-Efficient Technologies: Energy efficiency has become a focal point in product development to address environmental concerns and reduce operating costs. Manufacturers have introduced electric hand dryers with energy-saving features such as adjustable heat settings, sensors for automatic on/off operation, and low-power consumption motors. These technologies contribute to energy conservation and sustainable practices.

Hygienic Features: With a growing emphasis on hygiene, electric hand dryer manufacturers have incorporated various features to enhance cleanliness and reduce the spread of germs. Some innovations include the integration of HEPA filters to capture airborne contaminants, antimicrobial coatings to inhibit bacterial growth on surfaces, and touchless operation through infrared sensors, eliminating the need for physical contact with the dryer.

Noise Reduction: Noise levels generated by hand dryers have been a concern in some settings, such as offices, schools, and healthcare facilities. To address this, manufacturers have developed electric hand dryers with noise reduction technologies. These innovations include improved airflow design, insulated motor enclosures, and sound-absorbing materials, resulting in quieter operation without compromising drying performance.

Design and Aesthetics: Apart from functional enhancements, electric hand dryer manufacturers have focused on improving the design and aesthetics of their products. Sleek and modern designs with a variety of finishes and colors are now available to complement different restroom décors. This attention to aesthetics not only enhances the overall user experience but also contributes to the visual appeal of commercial spaces.

Type Outlook:

Fully Automatic

Manual

Application Outlook:

Hotel

Hospital

Food Processing and Service Industry

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

