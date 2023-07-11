NEW byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer
The byko-visc RT Viscometer Line Offers Robust Measurement, Repeatability and Reporting with Intuitive Navigation, and a Large Capacitive, Color Touch-screen
The byko-visc RT is the instrument for precise measurement results with each test condition recorded for detailed results analysis and review.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul N. Gardner USA (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries– announces its new offering the byko-visc RT line of Rotational Viscometers.
— James Fusco, Product Manager
The byko-visc RT is the instrument for precise measurement results with each test condition recorded for detailed results analysis and review. This precision is repeatable day-to-day and instrument-to-instrument thanks to BYK-Gardner’s rigorous quality control. An ISO 17025 calibration certificate is supplied with each instrument to confirm this performance.
Joining the GARDCO offering of viscosity instruments –flow cups, bubble viscometers, the digital stormer viscometer, and cone and plate viscometers – the byko-visc RT now brings a comprehensive solution for customers’ QC needs.
The byko-visc RT offers an intuitive navigation, a multitude of control options, and a large capacitive color touch screen display, which includes preset buttons to quickly recall often used measuring parameters. Thesebenefits reduce operator time, so less time waiting and more time getting your work done.
Available in two models, the byko-visc RT Premium and byko-visc RT Lite, each feature versatility and compatibility with three different sensitivities and optional accessories. Measuring viscosity – lacquers, paints, primers, resins, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, creams, lotions, liquids soaps, beverages, dressings, sauces from a near water-like, very high viscosity to even the most viscous epoxies, sealants, and pastes, the byko-visc RT line will exceed expectations.
The byko-visc RT features an easy Snap-On spindle attachment saving valuable operator time while protecting the instrument, and an adjustable stand to allow the user to easily raise and lower the viscometer head. The instrument is ready right out of the box – no assembly needed!
The new line is also compatible with many other rotational viscometer models in terms of results, measurement parameters, and accessories, like spindles. This will also allow users to seamlessly transition to a byko-visc RT system.
The byko-visc RT is ideal to test the viscosity of your liquids and pastes in compliance with ASTM D2196, ISO 2555 and ISO1652 standards. With this level of precision, you can be sure that your measurements will be accurate every time.
More information can be found at gardco.com.
About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)
The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.
On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.
Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.
We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.
