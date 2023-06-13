Santo Spirits Announces New Web3 Loyalty Program with Trident3™ on NEAR Protocol

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santo Spirits, the tequila brand founded by spirits innovator and GRAMMYⓇ award-winning musician Sammy Hagar and iconic chef and EmmyⓇ award-winning television personality Guy Fieri, has joined forces with Trident3™, the leading data-driven onramp to Web3 for enterprise and consumer brands, to launch a new Web3 loyalty program on the NEAR Protocol.

The Santo Spirits Club loyalty program will reward participants with a variety of perks and special offers across multiple tiers, including an opportunity to attend a virtual tasting of the soon-to-be-released Santo Añejo Tequila with Sammy Hagar or Guy Fieri, as well as autographed collectibles including guitars and other unique rewards from the duo.

Fans who sign up to be founding members of the Santo Spirits Club loyalty program at NFT.SantoSpirits.com will receive a “mystery” NFT. Santo Spirits is also offering a bonus “mystery” NFT to the first one-thousand fans who sign up. The NFT’s utility will be revealed upon the launch of the new Añejo. The number of rewards received is not limited - those who continue to engage with the brand can earn more collectibles and utility opportunities, which are connected directly to Santo’s unique brand.

A first for the global spirits brand, the Santo Spirits Club loyalty program will leverage the power of Web3 technology to provide a seamless, secure, and digitally-native experience for loyalists to earn exclusive rewards for their continued relationship with Santo Spirits.

"Since way back in the early 80s when I first experienced pure 100% agave tequila I've been on a mission to make the best stuff in the world and to share it with fans who care about quality and authenticity.” says Sammy Hagar. “I'm glad that we are going to be reaching a new audience through this partnership and introducing them to Santo so that they can enjoy tequila as it's meant to be experienced."

“Santo Spirits is taking a leadership role in the beverage industry by embracing new Web3 technologies to engage with consumers at a deeper level,” says Santo Spirits CEO and President Dan Butkus. “The new Santo Spirits Club Web3 loyalty program will connect with fans, foster community and cultivate brand loyalty. The program continues Santo’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences while leveraging digital technology to drive customer engagement. We will build this with Sammy and Guy’s global fanbase in mind to make this one of the most rewarding experiences in the category.”

“Santo is a leader in the spirits category, continuously embracing new and innovative ways to connect with consumers to build long-lasting & authentic relationships,” says Trident3 CEO Steve Goldstein. “The launch of the loyalty program is just the beginning of the partnership between Santo Spirits and Trident3. Both companies are committed to exploring new ways to enhance how fans engage with their favorite spirit and provide new pathways to direct engagement.”

The loyalty program launches in advance of the introduction of Santo’s newest tequila, Añejo. The program will utilize the NEAR Protocol to offer customers a more secure and transparent loyalty program experience while providing them with unique rewards and incentives for their continued support of the brand.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world.

Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive-free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits’ award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend. For more information, please visit SantoSpirits.com

About Trident3

Trident3 empowers brands to easily access the world of Web3. We have created a powerful Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, driven by data, simplifying all things Web3, including metaverse, marketplaces, and digital assets (e.g. NFTs). Without the need for any specialized technical knowledge, our platform delivers invaluable consumer insights, deepens customer relationships, and unlocks new revenue streams so brands can stay ahead of the curve. For more information about Trident3, visit: www.trident3.io or reach out to hello@trident3.io.

About NEAR Foundation

The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that supports the ongoing growth and development of the NEAR Protocol, a high-performance carbon-neutral blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive, and good for the environment. For more information, please visit https://near.org/.

