Questex Announces the 2023 StreamTV Awards Winners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex announced the winners of the 2023 StreamTV Awards, an annual awards program honoring the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. The program was held in conjunction with the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 12-14 in Denver, CO.



The competition showcased the exceptional talent of the executives behind the scenes and the Channels and platforms that are leading the way in the streaming television industry. Trophies were presented to winners in 10 categories. All of the winners made a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

"We were thrilled with the quality of the entries in the first ever StreamTV Awards program,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom. “The finalists and winners are truly some of the top names in the streaming industry and we congratulate all involved.”

The 2023 StreamTV Awards winners:

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition

Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution

Regina Breslin, Head of Global Content Distribution, Roku

Programming Executive of the Year

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Product and Technology Executive of the Year

Vibol Hou, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Streaming

Marketing Executive of the Year

Dan Robbins, VP Marketing and Partner Solutions, Roku

Advertising Executive of the Year

Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

Emerging Leader

Shaheen Sayani, Head of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus

CEO of the Year

Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming

FAST Channel of the Year

Vevo Pop

Streaming Platform of the Year

Pluto TV

