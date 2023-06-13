Questex Announces the 2023 StreamTV Awards Winners
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex announced the winners of the 2023 StreamTV Awards, an annual awards program honoring the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. The program was held in conjunction with the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 12-14 in Denver, CO.
The competition showcased the exceptional talent of the executives behind the scenes and the Channels and platforms that are leading the way in the streaming television industry. Trophies were presented to winners in 10 categories. All of the winners made a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.
"We were thrilled with the quality of the entries in the first ever StreamTV Awards program,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom. “The finalists and winners are truly some of the top names in the streaming industry and we congratulate all involved.”
The 2023 StreamTV Awards winners:
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition
Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution
Regina Breslin, Head of Global Content Distribution, Roku
Programming Executive of the Year
Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi
Product and Technology Executive of the Year
Vibol Hou, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Streaming
Marketing Executive of the Year
Dan Robbins, VP Marketing and Partner Solutions, Roku
Advertising Executive of the Year
Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi
Emerging Leader
Shaheen Sayani, Head of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus
CEO of the Year
Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming
FAST Channel of the Year
Vevo Pop
Streaming Platform of the Year
Pluto TV
About StreamTVShow
The StreamTV Show is the annual event where the industry gathers to evaluate, learn, and network. The event returns to Denver with a stellar educational program designed by our committee of 20 prominent industry experts and will feature over 30 sessions focusing on advertising, executive strategy, product and monetization, technology, and user experience.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kathleen Dean
StreamTV Awards
kdean@questex.com