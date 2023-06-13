Advisors Mortgage Group On a Hiring Spree

As the mortgage industry struggles, Advisors Mortgage Group expands

/EIN News/ -- OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, today announces an influx of new loan officers joining the Company. While the mortgage industry has seen many companies closing and banks, such as Wells Fargo, dissolving their mortgage lending divisions, Advisors Mortgage Group is still growing.

“One of the many things setting Advisors Mortgage apart from our competition is the support we offer loan officers. We have a marketing department that curates custom campaigns weekly for prospecting and we have implemented milestone marketing to our borrowers. CRM assistance, custom websites, social media set-up and posting are also tools provided consistently. We train our loan officers to be consultants and trusted advisors and provide them with weekly live streaming shows on the current state of the markets,” says Jonathon Iacono, national recruiting manager.

Dave Wicki, Ocean, New Jersey, branch manager, returned to Advisors after a year's absence and had this to say: “I came back home to Advisors because of its family-oriented culture. The support they provide to all their loan officers is unrivaled. They listen to my needs and go out of their way to set me up for success.”

Steve Yap recently joined the company, claiming, “Advisors is the best in the business, and I know I will be successful with all of the support they provide to their loan officers.”

Newly hired loan officer Colleen Reed notes: “I came on board to Advisors after meeting with my branch manager and talking with many title companies and agents about their past experiences with this company. I heard nothing but great things, looked into all the marketing platforms, talked to other loan officers at Advisors and made a great decision to join the company. The transition with the entire staff from onboarding to training has been amazing.”

Jordy Castillo, market manager, from the Wantagh, New York, branch states: “Before I decided to join Advisors Mortgage Group I was being recruited by Citibank and East West Bank. I also had an offer from CrossCountry Mortgage. I decided to join Advisors simply because I knew that it was the right fit. I’d referred Carlos Quezada to a few deals that I couldn’t do, and he was able to get them closed quickly and efficiently so I felt comfortable making the move.”

Castillo continued: “In the current mortgage market, I truly believe that it is more important than ever before to have the right partner. I declined senior management roles at both Citibank and East West Bank because I knew I would be limiting myself and my loan officers. Big banks come in and out of the mortgage market, with that said I wanted to make sure that I joined a company where mortgage originations are their only priority. In addition to this, at Advisors, we have access to every single product you could ever need. Our transparent process, family atmosphere and loan officer-first mentality firmly sets us apart from the competition. With the support of senior leadership, Carlos and I will build a top-producing sales team here at Advisors Mortgage Group. The future looks bright at Advisors Mortgage Group, and I feel fortunate to be able to be a part of it.”

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal providing intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. The Company has also made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list numerous times since 2009, was named Best Mortgage Lender five years in a row by the Asbury Park Press in their Community Choice Best of the Best awards and also made the NJBIZ Best Places to Work list for the past decade.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, please visit their website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call them at 855-LOANS-USA.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

