Modified Starch Market Size to Reach USD 17.58 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising consumer desire for natural and clean label products, greater awareness of the advantages of modified starch in a variety of applications.

The global modified starch market size was USD 11.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 17.58 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global size of modified starch market was USD 11.53 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 17.58 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to various factors, including increasing consumer demand for natural and clean label products and growing awareness about the benefits of modified starch in diverse applications.

The surge in demand for convenient food options is a key driver for the modified starch industry. Changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led consumers to seek out easily prepared and consumed meal choices. Modified starch is commonly used as a stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier to enhance the texture, consistency, and shelf life of processed food items such as sauces, dressings, soups, baked goods, and ready-to-eat meals. The growing popularity of convenience foods is fueling the demand for modified starch and contributing to the expansion of the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1307

Major Companies:

• Cargill, Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Avebe U.A.

• Roquette Frères

• ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Emsland Group

• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

• Sudzucker AG

Market Overview:

In the food and beverage sector, all businesses involved in the processing, packaging, or distribution of raw food materials are included. In addition to medications, this industry touches all human-made products, including fresh and packaged meals, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak has caused a financial depression, consumers are trying to conserve their money as much as possible. To do this, consumers are buying more generic things and cooking their own meals instead of eating out. In order to reduce the cost of goods sold, attract more customers, and increase profit margins, food processing companies are becoming more creative.

As a result of obesity, the global food and beverage industry is experiencing tremendous growth. As consumers' desire for healthy foods has increased, so has their demand for more detailed nutrition data. Both of these changes have caused companies to launch lower-calorie foods and tighten their control over how their brands are perceived.

The global Modified Starch market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modified-starch-market

Further market segmentation

Product Types Outlook:

• Native

• Starch Esters & Ethers

• Resistant Starch

• Pre-gelatinized Starch

• Others

Application Outlook:

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Paper & Packaging

• Textile

• Animal Feed

• Others

Request for Customization of the Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1307

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Read More:

Dairy Products Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/04/2186787/0/en/Dairy-Products-Market-Size-to-be-valued-at-USD-602-3-billion-in-2028-Rising-Awareness-Regarding-the-Benefits-Of-Nutrients-and-Proteins-Along-with-the-Adoption-of-a-Healthy-Diet-wil.html

Food Processing Seals Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/18/1917610/0/en/Food-Processing-Seals-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-43-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Insect Protein Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/07/1925879/0/en/Insect-Protein-Market-is-expected-To-Reach-USD-1-4-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Nutritional Analysis Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/08/1926377/0/en/Nutritional-Analysis-Market-To-Reach-USD-8-05-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.