Cementitious Flooring Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030

global cementitious flooring market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure, and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

Cementitious Flooring is a type of flooring material that is manufactured using cement and sand as the main ingredients. It provides a durable, waterproof and low maintenance surface. This type of flooring is widely used in industrial and commercial applications as well as in residential applications.

Recent studies have shown that the Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into concrete, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The major players studied in the Global Cementitious Flooring Market include 3M, Sika AG, BASF SE, Ardex Group, Mapei, Bostik, Fosroc International, Apar Industries, Tarkett, and Chengdu ZYX Building Materials Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on providing innovative products and services to enhance their market penetration.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Cementitious Flooring Market including market size, market segmentation, key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted by the major players in the market.

