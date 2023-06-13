Electric Bike Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Consumer inclination toward the use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute is a key factor driving electric bike market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 27.25 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric bike market size reached USD 27.25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological development in electronic bikes is an important factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing E-bike parking places with fast chargers built into the sidewalk is driving the market revenue growth. Long-term bike parking spaces will be used for electric bicycles, both assisted and fully electric owing to charging terminals that have been incorporated into the sidewalk, these e-bike can be recharged electrically once it has been stopped. Technological advancement of E-bikes such as E-Bikes enabled with Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive market revenue growth. It provides benefits like whenever a bike is stolen it can be tracked, and the (head-up) display on the bike directs and communicates. Numerous technical developments are being made in the e-bike industry to provide more dependable and optimal solutions. One such development is the linked e-bike, which uses a SIM module to transmit and receive information from and to the cloud without the need for a connected smartphone. A larger client base is attracted by the linked e-bikes sophisticated capabilities, which include integrated navigation, social media connection, an anti-theft system, and remote diagnostics.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Electric Bike industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Accell Group, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Riese & Müller GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cycling Sports Group, Inc, Ampler Bikes, Cowboy

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The pedal-assisted segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. It facilitates a smoother ride while assisting with slopes, inclination, and rocky terrain, minimizing stress on joints. Additionally, riders may ride more precisely than on a standard bike. Furthermore, it encourages people to ride bikes who may not have done so otherwise owing to discomfort from their bodies. Riders can also use bikes for extended period without becoming physically exhausted which is boosting revenue growth of the segment.

Mountain segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Without electric help, traveling by regular bicycle is more challenging, and an hour-long hike can be very tiring. Consequently, one of the biggest benefits of eMTBs is that they enable the elimination of performance disparities. E-bikes can make a trip to the mountain more pleasurable and less tiring. For instance, E-Mountain Bike Like Ausstech Super Z 26 M005 that make their drivers independent of lifts is currently very much in vogue. This allows for several daily rides of inventive trails which are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Lithium-ion segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Since lithium-ion batteries are now the most common in the market, they are found in more recent or newer models of e-bikes. With the highest range and endurance of any battery, lithium-ion batteries are optimized for both overall weight and energy. Li-ion battery types are perfect for large-capacity and low-power applications since they may be shaped into various forms or special areas. Except fast charging technology, which drastically reduces the time, a lithium-ion battery pack can be fully charged in under two to three hours. which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

On January 22, 2022, The electric bicycle Urbansport was introduced in India by e-mobility firm VAAN Electric Moto Pvt., Ltd. The Urbansport, features 20-inch spoked wheels, a carrier that can hold up to 15 kg, an exposed electric motor, and a smart LCD that serves as both a source of all vital information and a remote for the front and rear lights. The vehicles, according to VAAN, have a pedal-assist range of 60 kilometers and a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric bike market on the basis of propulsion, application, battery type, and region:

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pedal Assisted

Throttle-assisted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Mountain

Trekking

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Polymer

Lead Acid

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Electric Bike business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Electric Bike Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

