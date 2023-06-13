Aviv Clinics Spotlights New Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Study Sharing Its Effect on Myocardial Function in Post-COVID-19 Patients

Study finds unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol is effective for patients suffering with cardiac dysfunction due to post-COVID-19

Aviv Clinics, one of the most advanced medical clinics in the world, is sharing the results of a new study that shows that a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol is effective for post-COVID-19 patients suffering from cardiac dysfunction.



The study, The Effect of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy on Myocardial Function in Post-COVID-19 Syndrome Patients: a randomized controlled trial, was conducted by Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and published in Scientific reports.

The study evaluated the effect of HBOT on the cardiac function of post-COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms for at least three months after a COVID-19 diagnosis, i.e. known as long covid syndrome. The World Health Organization’s post-COVID-19 definition includes a range of persisting physical, neurocognitive and neuropsychological symptoms following a COVID-19 infection. Recent evidence has revealed that post-COVID-19 patients may suffer from cardiac dysfunction and are at increased risk for a broad range of cardiovascular disorders.

In this randomized controlled trial, 60 patients were randomized to one of the two study arms— the sham-controlled group and the HBOT group. The HBOT group received 40 daily HBOT sessions using a specific protocol. All participants underwent echocardiography (a test using sound waves to show how blood flows through the heart and heart valves) at baseline and one to three weeks after the last protocol session. Results showed that HBOT is restoring the left ventricular systolic function (the process of the left ventricle filling with oxygenated blood and pumping it out during a heartbeat) in patients with post-COVID-19 condition.

“This HBOT protocol has already shown to be effective in improving neurocognitive function in post-COVID patients, and now, we show it can also improve cardiac function in post-COVID patients,” Dr. Shai Efrati, a researcher on the study and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board. “People with post-COVID are suffering with lingering symptoms and we’re still learning more about the lasting effects of COVID-19. With this study, we are able to provide hope for post-COVID patients that they didn’t have before.”

HBOT is a medical treatment in which 100% oxygen is administered at an increased environmental pressure. The combination of elevated pressure creates an optimal oxygenation condition, ultimately encouraging damaged tissues to regenerate and heal. Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol, the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox , generates oxygen fluctuations and is being used to repair and regenerate damaged brain tissue in several types of brain injuries including TBI, stroke, PTSD, age-related cognitive decline and long covid syndrome, among others. Previous studies from the research team at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research have demonstrated the efficacy of HBOT in improving neurocognitive function in post-COVID patients .

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced, comprehensive treatment program, the Aviv Medical Program, tailored to the needs of each patient. Prior to the HBOT process, Aviv conducts an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and cognitive condition to set a thorough baseline of each client’s brain and body function. For patients that are a fit for the Aviv Medical Program, the Aviv team will then prepare a robust treatment schedule that can include HBOT combined with personal cognitive and physical training, and a dietary plan.

The full study is available here. For more on Aviv Clinics, visit aviv-clinics.com .

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the most effective evidence-based treatment of the aging process —the Aviv Medical Program. The three-month regimen designed to improve the aging process in healthy adults was developed based on over a decade of research and thousands of patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and Director of the Sagol Center.