ENT Devices Market Outlook Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices Market Size – USD 16.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of tele-audiology worldwide” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) devices market size was USD 16.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of hearing loss is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to Hearing Loss Association of America, an estimated 50 million Americans experience tinnitus, whereas 90% of those have hearing loss. In the U.S., around 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 infants are born with a discernible amount of hearing loss in one or both ears.

In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive ENT procedures is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgery (MIES) has been more popular for treating sinonasal tumors that affect the base of skull and other critical tissues over the past two decades. Development of intra-operative surgical navigation technology has also contributed toward minimally invasive surgery for surgical therapy of inflammatory/infectious, traumatic, and neoplastic skull base lesions.

This comprehensive research on the global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market is a detailed overview of market developments, drivers, dynamics, and trends in the industry. The report includes information about marketing factors along with the industry value chain, the current patterns of customer behavior, overall spending, growth rate, etc. Also, the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices industry analysis also deals with the best premium data points associated with the financial figures of the business, along with the length of the business (in USD), and expected growth of the industry size (in percentage).

Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Smith+Nephew, and Karl Storz.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The diagnostic devices segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Integration of modern technologies for manufacturing higher quality ear, nose, and throat devices, together with successful product launches and regulatory clearances, will drive revenue growth of the ENT devices segment. Technological improvements in bronchoscopy equipment and infrastructure upgrades in medical and healthcare industries are expected to accelerate in the coming years.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Development of the ENT devices market will be fueled by incorporation of contemporary manufacturing techniques for producing higher quality ear, nose, and throat devices, as well as by successful product launches and regulatory approvals. In the upcoming years, infrastructural renovations in medical and healthcare sectors as well as technological advancements in bronchoscopy equipment are anticipated to drive market revenue growth.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to increasing prevalence of hearing loss in this region. In addition, presence of key players is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, in May 2022, Medtronic plc., a global leader in healthcare technology, announced the completion of its acquisition of Intersect ENT, which will add novel technologies used in sinus operations to enhance post-operative outcomes and treat nasal polyps to the company's entire ENT portfolio.

The report further segments the global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ENT devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Image-guided Surgery Systems

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others

Regions Covered in the 2022 Global Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market research process can be done by conducting surveys, conducting interviews, and other similar processes. The main objective of conducting industry research is to understand or take a look at the business related to a specific product or service. The data acquired from conducting research can be used to tailor marketing activities or to decide what the feature priorities require.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market?

• How will each Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices projects for these leading companies?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

