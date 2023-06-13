Tartaric Acid Market Is Booming Worldwide Worth USD 502.31 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising application of tartaric acid in processed food products, such as bakery items and natural preservatives, is one of the major factors driving

Market Size – USD 287.2 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Tartaric Acid Market ,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Tartaric Acid market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Tartaric Acid market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Tartaric Acid industry.

The global tartaric acid market size is expected to reach USD 502.31 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of tartaric acid in processed food products such as bakery items and natural preservatives and rising demand from the wine industry as well as recent improvements in production and process technology of tartaric acid are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global tartaric acid market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. One of the major drivers of market growth is the increasing demand for processed food and beverages. Tartaric acid is used extensively in the food industry to enhance the flavor and stability of various products, including soft drinks, candies, bakery products, and jams. The growing consumer preference for convenience foods and ready-to-drink beverages is further fueling the demand for tartaric acid.

Another key driver of the tartaric acid market is the expanding pharmaceutical industry. Tartaric acid is widely used in pharmaceutical formulations as a pH regulator and to improve the stability of drugs. It is also utilized in oral care products, where it acts as a tartar control agent. With the rising population and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide, the demand for pharmaceutical products is expected to grow, thereby driving the demand for tartaric acid.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Tartaric Acid market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Tartaric Acid market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Tartaric Acid market.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Distillerie Mazari S.p.A, Merck KGaA., Actylis, Omkar Specialty Chemicals Ltd., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, ALVINESA, Distillerie Bonollo S.p.A, Azelis, and SHILPA CHEMSPEC INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The natural tartaric acid segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2022. Natural tartaric acid is a fruit-based organic acid that is frequently utilized in wine and food industries. The natural route is recovering potassium bitartrate, a reddish precipitated salt, from argol, the sediment in wine vats. This acid is a natural product with a wide range of industrial applications because of many beneficial properties, including those of an acidifier, antioxidant, stabilizer, and potential of Hydrogen (pH) corrector, to mention a few. Natural tartaric acid is widely used in food and cosmetics industries and has many other applications. Furthermore, it this acid is a food additive used in products such as baby milk, candies, jams, and fruit juices. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The dextrorotatory tartaric acid (D-tartaric acid) segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. D-(-)-Tartaric acid is utilized in chemical synthesis as a resolving agent, which serves as a precursor for production of D-tartaric acid diethyl ester, D-tartaric acid dimethyl ester, and D-tartaric acid diiso-propyl ester, three of its ester derivatives. Similar to citric acid, d- (-)-tartaric acid is frequently used as an acidifying ingredient for beverages and other foods. When mixed with tannin, this type of tartaric acid can be used as an acid dye mordant, which is also utilized for several developing and fixing procedures in the photographic industry. Synthetic analgesics are made using D- (-)- tartaric acid. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising regulatory approvals for use of tartaric acid, rising demand for the product as an acidifier for processed food products in the U.S., as well as presence major market companies. Use of L(+) tartaric acid as a natural preservation agent to make up for inherent acidity of fruit juice ingredient in fruit jellies, jams, preserves, butters, or kindred goods is regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Amount of tartaric acid used in these products must be a fair amount to contribute to the product's overall acidity, as per 21 CFR 120 150.141 and 150.161 regulations. These factors are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Stereoisomeric Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Dextrorotatory Tartaric Acid (D-tartaric Acid)

Levorotatory Tartaric Acid (L-tartaric Acid)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Nutraceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

