SS Innovations International Surgical Robotic System Successfully Completes Complex Cardiac Surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announces the successful completion of two cardiac surgical procedures utilizing the company’s SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.

The two adult coronary artery bypass procedures were performed by Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SS Innovations, and Dr. Nitin Rajput, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgery at Narayana Health. The surgeries were conducted at the Narayana Hrudayalaya Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Dr. Srivastava said, “SS Innovations is committed to improving access for patients and optimizing surgical outcomes with our accessible and cost-effective surgical system, the SSi Mantra. We believe there is an enormous opportunity to address the significant unmet need for safe, timely, and affordable cardiac surgical care in India and around the world.

“According to a report in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, approximately 4.5 billion people worldwide lack access to cardiac surgery. In India alone, around 2.5 million people require heart surgeries each year, however doctors perform between 80,000 and 90,000 surgeries a year.”

Dr. Srivastava, a world-leading cardiac surgeon, has completed more than 1,400 robotic cardiothoracic surgical procedures, including 750 beating heart totally endoscopic coronary artery bypass (TECAB) cases. In May 2023, Dr. Srivastava performed an additional robotic cardiac surgery using the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad.

SS Innovations has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) for the SSi Mantra and is pursuing FDA and CE approvals in 2023 and 2024. The company completed a merger with AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., in April 2023 and began trading its common stock on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol “SSII”.

