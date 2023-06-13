Neurodiagnostics Market Size and Growth to reach USD 14.83 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing patient awareness and focus on early disease detection is a significant factor driving global neurodiagnostics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurodiagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 14.83 Billion and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Neurodiagnostics market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing patient awareness and focus on early disease detection. For instance, on 09 February 2023, it was announced that QuantalX Neuroscience Ltd. and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. will work together to advance the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative illnesses. QuantalX Neuroscience Ltd. is an organization that develops drugs for the clinical stage. With the help of real-time brain functioning monitoring, QuantalX's Delphi-MD is a ground-breaking medical device that bridges the neurodiagnostic gaps that clinicians face at the point of treatment, improving patient care and lowering related costs.

A key factor limiting market revenue growth is the quick adoption of refurbished neurodiagnostic equipment, which is just as effective for those who need specialist medical diagnostic imaging equipment, but do not want to spend a lot of money on brand-new equipment.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 23 March 2021, the conclusion of a USD 2.4 million series seed financing round was announced by CND Life Sciences, Inc., a leading supplier of medical technology that has opened the path for the detection, visualization, and measurement of protein deposition in cutaneous nerve fibers.

Given the initial financing, the Syn-One Test, an evidence-based diagnostic tool that aids in the early diagnosis of serious neurological conditions including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, could be used to expand laboratory operations and hasten sales and marketing efforts.

Diagnostic and imaging systems segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

The segment's revenue is growing as diagnostic imaging systems are being used by hospitals and other associated organizations more often. Revenue growth is also being driven by rising government and private financing as well as rising demand for better imaging techniques. For instance, on 14 July 2020, Kernel raised investment with a new USD 53 million in series C venture funding in order to advance the company's brain recording technology and neuroscience as a service (NaaS) platform.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., Lifelines Neuro, Natus Medical Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mitsar Co. LTD

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Global Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Neurodiagnostics Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Diagnostic and Imaging Systems

Electroencephalogram (EEG) Systems

Electromyography (EMG) Products

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner

Magnetoencephalogram (MEG) System

Position emission tomography (PET) System

Angiography System

Others

Clinical Testing Instruments

PCR

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Reagents & Consumables

Media and Serra

Solvents

Enzymes, Protein & Peptides

Probes

Buffers

Antibodies

Others

Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Neuro Degenerative Diseases

Epilepsy

Stroke

Headache Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals and Surgery Centers

Neurology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Neurodiagnostics market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Neurodiagnostics market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Neurodiagnostics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Moreover, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Neurodiagnostics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

