Việt Nam hosts 8th ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network Conference & Workshop

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — The eighth ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) Conference and Workshop opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday under the chair of Sen. Lt. Gen. Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

The three-day event aims to affirm Việt Nam's role and responsibility and raise its international position in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), thus contributing to improving the effectiveness of member states’ participation in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Underlining that the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence highly values the importance and significance of this event, Tấn said that this is an opportunity for Việt Nam and APCN member countries to exchange expertise and share experiences, lessons and initiatives in organising training and preparing for the deployment of peacekeeping forces; and at the same time discuss measures to strengthen cooperation, share training resources and effectively carry out operations during UN peacekeeping missions, and make practical contributions to the common peacekeeping efforts of the international community.

Participants are expected to discuss and agree on the direction of APCN's activities in 2024 and the following years with the aim of strengthening the partnership on peacekeeping activities among ASEAN members; and promote cooperation and linkage, and improve capacity building in peacekeeping among them, thus contributing to joint efforts in building the ASEAN Community as well as in multilateral cooperation mechanisms on peacekeeping within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM).

They are updated on the development of each training establishment, and discuss key issues in improving performance at the UN peacekeeping missions, such as ensuring security and safety of peacekeepers, enhancing the participation of women in peacekeeping operations, and protecting civilians.

On this occasion, lecturers and trainers on peacekeeping will have a separate discussion session to share new documents and experience in organising training, especially new training courses, share resources for cooperation, develop training plans to strengthen cooperation, and support the sharing of training resources in the region. — VNS