Infertility Treatment Market Size and Share to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2030- Emergen Research

Increasing use of time-lapse technology worldwide is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infertility treatment market size was USD 1.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of fertility clinics globally, declining fertility rate, technological advancements and increasing medical tourism due to low treatment costs and use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Need for infertility treatment is increasing due to novel innovations that optimize clinical treatment and enhance clinic operations. Nowadays, there is no uniform technology platform working to assist doctors to optimize such decisions and improving the patient experience. Most recent technological developments in fertility health are concentrated on moving clinical data and workflows into the digital world. Robotic cryopreservation systems and electronic witnessing systems, that employ barcodes to verify accurate monitoring of sperm, eggs, and embryos, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technologies, are all advancing reproductive health. Development of advanced technologies over the last ten years has mostly been in three areas, at-home testing and monitoring AI, and embryology laboratories.

Time-lapse technology is being used more often to treat infertility globally. In a number of countries, including the U.S., the UK, and Australia, this technology has evolved into a conventional procedure for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) therapy. According to studies, this technique has improved embryo selection, increased pregnancy rates, and reduced likelihood of multiple pregnancies.

The growth of the Infertility Treatment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

The sperm separation devices segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global infertility treatment market in 2021.

This is due to increasing number of strategy initiatives in bath developed and emerging countries. Sperm separation techniques that make use of sperm separation equipment include centrifugation and swim-up. Major use of this method is still In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) insemination, although sperm separation technological advancements have broadened its potential applications. In addition, rising disposable income, accessibility of more cutting-edge technology, and creation of innovative products are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Sperm screening is a medical need for males with poor sperm quality in guided fertilization situations.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global infertility treatment market in 2021.

This is due to rising infertility rates, funding for infertility services from both public and private sources, public interest in infertility treatment and surrogacy, and technological developments in assisted reproductive medicine. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 186 million people and 48 million couples will be informed they are infertile in 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that infertility is a diagnosis for between 6%–12% of PCOS sufferers in the U.S.

The global Infertility Treatment market research study is split into three parts: product type, application, and area.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Ferring B.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Livzon, Zydus Group, Oxolife, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mankind Pharma

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Infertility Treatment market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Infertility Treatment market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Global Infertility Treatment Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Infertility Treatment Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Microscopes

Media & Consumables

Accessories

Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Assisted Reproductive Technology

Artificial Insemination

Fertility Surgeries

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Infertility Treatment

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

Cryobanks

