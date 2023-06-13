EMI Shielding Market 2022 Size, Growth, Trend, Share, and Forecast till 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EMI shielding market size is expected to reach USD 9.37 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is attributed to rising demand for a wide range of advanced and smart consumer electronics and appliances, ongoing pilot projects and field trials to test the viability of 5G technology, and rising electromagnetic pollution. For instance, on 22 January 2020, Toyo Ink Group developed a new product “LIOELM™ TSS510-HF”, which is a flexible EMI shielding film designed to meet the demands for 5G flexible printed circuits (FPCs). This new product is capable of improving the shield performance of high-frequency transmission signals with increased flexibility.

Military and aerospace electronics, medical devices and equipment, industrial equipment touch displays, consumer electronics and appliances, navigation and vehicle control and guidance systems, mass transport systems, and others can all be affected by Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). EMI can cause momentary disruption, data loss, and essential system failure. The worldwide EMI shielding business is increasing, with a rise in number of small, medium, and large scale organizations.

Another factor encouraging electronic product manufacturers to use conductive coatings and paints that offer advanced EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in telecommunication devices and equipment, smartphones and connected devices, consumer electronics, medical and military devices, and others is the increased implementation of government policies to reduce electromagnetic radiations in the environment. Rapidly expanding use of devices connected to Wi-Fi and cellular networks across the globe is expected to drive developments in EMI shielding technologies and solutions, as well as significantly assist the revenue growth of the global EMI shielding market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Laird, Parker Hannifin Corp., Omega Shielding Products, Schaffner Holding AG, HEICO Corporation, Tech Etch, Inc., Marktek, Inc., RTP Company, ETS-Lindgren, 3M, Nanotech Energy, and Electrolube

Some Significant Report Highlights:

On 8 October 2020, Nanotech Energy Inc. launched Nanotech EMI Armour Paint & Sheets that are used for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and radio Frequency Interference (RFI) shielding, as well as heat management. The new product series consists of six products providing excellent external EMI protection.

The conductive coatings and paints segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to an increase in number of smart coatings across various industries for healing and cleaning purposes. Furthermore, reduction in maintenance costs, inspection time, and equipment errors are some of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the segment. Apart from this, architects and engineers are utilizing various materials such as aluminum, steel, glass, and others for providing more appealing structures to the objects.

Automotive segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for magnesium-based EMI shield coatings that are extremely reactive and susceptible to natural deterioration. Also, these techniques involve either directly doping inhibitors into the coating or incorporating them within small containers that are uniformly distributed within the EMI layer, allowing the shield to self-heal damages and protect automotive parts such as lock parts, doors, and engine components from corrosion without the use of external interference.

Market in North America accounted for a largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the fact that the electronics and semiconductor industries are already well-established and resilient. The enormous customer base of electronic devices and presence of large population that can purchase these tech items are propelling market expansion.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding Products

Conductive Polymers

EMI Filters

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Radiation

Conduction

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

The report further divides the EMI Shielding market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Introduction

EMI overview and its impact on electronic devices

The Importance of EMI Shielding

Increasing EMI susceptibility of electrical equipment

EMI's Effects on Device Performance and Reliability

Recognizing EMI

Conducted noise and radiated noise are two types of EMI.

The Sources of EMI

How Does EMI Shielding Work?

The mechanism of magnetic shielding

The mechanism of electric shielding

Typical EMI Shielding Techniques

Shielding Enclosures (5.1)

Advantages of shielded enclosures and materials utilised

5.2 EMI Seals and gaskets

The function of EMI gaskets and the materials utilised

5.3 Coatings for Conductive Materials

The use and benefits of conductive coatings

5.4 Shielding of Cables

The many types of insulated cables and their applications

Considerations for EMI Shielding

Shielding material frequency range and efficacy

Considerations for the environment

Emerging EMI Shielding Trends

Material and manufacturing technology advancements

EMI shielding integration in product design

EMI Shielding Applications

The automobile industry

Defence and aerospace

Electronics for the general public

Medical equipment

Challenges and Future Prospects

Electronic device miniaturisation and rising complexity

Standardisation and regulatory compliance

