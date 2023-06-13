Arthroscopy Instruments Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity

Increasing product launches and initiations for arthroscopy instruments by leading companies is key factor driving arthroscopy instruments market revenue growth

Increasing product launches and initiations for arthroscopy instruments by leading companies is a key factor driving arthroscopy instruments market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Arthroscopy Instruments industry for the forecast period of 2023-2032. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market.

Growing technological advancements in arthroscopy instruments is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Recently, arthroscopic surgery for the knee is constantly improving. Although interest in double-bundle repair has subsided, anatomic reconstruction utilizing a customized method is still preferred. The Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) is still the most contentious element to be operated in the knee. Despite earlier unsuccessful attempts at ACL primary repair, the use of cutting-edge equipment and implants has rekindled interest in this preventative strategy. The use of scaffolds, orthobiologics, stem cells, and bioreactors to create individualized, patient-specific autogenous tissue-tailored implants is one of the future trends in knee arthroscopy. Furthermore, increasing product launches and initiations for arthroscopy instruments by leading companies and federal government agencies are contributing significantly to the market revenue growth. For instance, on 26 October 2021, Trice Medical received the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a disposable arthroscope with a 25-degree field of vision. Trice Medical's newest device has received FDA certification, making it the first reusable needle arthroscope with a 25-degree field of vision to do so. The broad viewing angle of the Mi-Eye 3 Needlescope gives it a more complete diagnostic tool compared to other disposable arthroscopes with more limited viewpoints.

The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Report is a panoramic study of the overall Arthroscopy Instruments market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Arthroscopy Instruments market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Arthroscopy Instruments market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Arthroscopy Instruments industry.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Arthroscopy Instruments market include

Some major companies in the global market report include Smith+Nephew., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation., Stryker, B. Braun SE, Zimmer Biomet., Healthium Medtech Limited, Omeros Corporation, Arthrex, Inc.

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Arthroscopy Instruments market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The arthroscopic implants segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Knees with tears are repaired with arthroscopic implants. These implants are used in arthroscopy-based surgical procedures to rebuild injured joints and are helpful for diaphyseal/metaphyseal reduction since they fit well and need little to no additional bending. The development of biodegradable implants and the demand for arthroscopic implants for internal tissue repair, bone grafting, joint fixation, and glenoid reconstruction have both contributed to revenue growth of this segment.

The arthroscopes registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022 due to the rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and the adoption of cutting-edge treatment methods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s update from October 2021, roughly one in every four American adults (23,7%), or 58.5 million people, had arthritis that had been officially diagnosed by a doctor.

The arthroscopy instruments market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the presence of key players of arthroscopy instrument manufacturers in this region. Some important factors driving the market revenue growth in this region include increased sports injury rates, a growing elderly population, and technological breakthroughs in arthroscopic implants. According to a National Safety Council update for 2021, the total number of injuries in the United States in 2021 was 409,224; the age with the highest injury rate is 15- to 24-year-olds; males were injured nearly twice as much as females, and 91% of those who were injured were treated in emergency departments and discharged.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Emergen Research has segmented the global arthroscopy instruments market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Arthroscopes

Fluid management systems

Arthroscopic implants

Radiofrequency systems

Powered shavers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Shoulder arthroscopy

Knee arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy

Other arthroscopy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Arthroscopy Instruments industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

