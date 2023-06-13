Biopreservation Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 16 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.1% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Biopreservation Market- insightSLICE

The Global Biopreservation Market was estimated to be US$ 6.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2032.

The industry is predicted to grow as a result of preservation being widely accepted and used, which has profited from enough storage space and minimal maintenance.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By preserving the functionality and integrity of biological resources that include embryonic stem cells, genetic material, organs, and tissues at various temperatures, biological preservation serves to extend the life of these goods outside of their natural habitat. Microarrays and the use of a variety of predictive algorithms, such as blended models, as well as different API methods are examples of technological advancements that assist lower the overall method's duration, expense, and complexity.

Additionally, it is projected that the development of multiplex cell imaging systems would improve biopreservation's capacity to identify the advancement of the disease and recommend appropriate diagnostic & therapeutic steps to take, particularly for cardiology, gynecology, and point-of-care activities.

The demand for using biopreservation to develop biological substances in the R&D of many industries, including immunotherapies, vaccine production, antibody manufacturing, enzymatic technological advances, and physiologically generated chemicals, has increased during the past few years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is to blame for this effect.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The Global Biopreservation Market was estimated to be US$ 6.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Many factors, including widespread use in hospitals and labs, increasing financing support from both the private and public sectors in the healthcare sector and an increase in development and research, including increased progress in product creation, are contributing to the expansion of biopreservation.

Additionally, the public and business sectors have demonstrated awareness as well as contributed funding for efforts to conduct research and development, resulting in enormous market advances. Investors have turned their attention to this sector in recent years due to the increasing need for biological therapies and supplies as well as the preservation of stem cells. This significant investment in healthcare is anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

However, there are issues with the expanding biopreservation sector, such as a lack of qualified personnel and lax cybersecurity regulations. Software standardization and the expensive nature of personnel education are a few of the causes. These difficulties can slow the expansion of the market as a whole.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketplace was significantly hampered by problems with the logistics of supply, a lack of basic supplies, and difficulties conducting research, among other factors. The epidemic, nevertheless, also sped up the development of innovative biological products and vaccination techniques. These elements will likely lead to more options for both the manufacture and storage of biologics, which will raise the need for biopreservation.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Due to the increased need for bio-banking for storing embryonic stem cells, DNA, bloodstream fluid, and cell culture, the instruments sector held a market share of 78.75% for 2022. The industry is predicted to grow as a result of preservation being widely accepted and used, which has profited from enough storage space and minimal maintenance. Given that it is an essential component of biopreservation, the media sector has a chance to expand. From 2023 to 2030, the global biopreservation market is anticipated to expand at an annualized rate of 29.99%.

Applications for media provide additional capabilities and information, making it easier for scientists to access and exchange research data and analysis. This increases their capacity to study, identify, track, and treat health conditions. During the projection period, it is anticipated that this tendency will fuel market expansion.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

In 2022, the biobanking market sector held a 70.65% share of the overall market. Stem cell storage is becoming more widely known, egg and sperm storage is becoming more widely accepted, and animal-assisted reproduction is being used. Pharmaceutical corporations work with backup biological banks and institutions on tissue conservation. Because of the rising need for technically enhanced bio-storage techniques, the regenerative healthcare sector is anticipated to expand at an increased compound annual growth rate of 29.68% over the provided projection period. Additionally, the introduction of particular preservation procedures is anticipated to fuel the segment's growth in the upcoming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞:

With a share of 45.00%, North America was the biopreservation market's top revenue-producing region in 2022. This can be ascribed to the development of cutting-edge medicines and the advancement of biomedical research. Additionally, demand in the region for biopreservation grows stronger due to a growing variety of chronic illnesses that call for therapies.

Such initiatives are anticipated to spur growth and broaden the range of biological preservation products on the market. Due to the growing financial support for methods and solutions in bio-banking, as well as the developing relationships and partnerships adopting biopreservation approaches, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the quickest growth rate with a CAGR of 30.47%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TheroGenesis Holdings Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., VWR International, BioCision, LLC, Hamilton Company, Dometic Group, Biomatrica, Inc., Simport Scientific, Panasonic Corporation, Atlanta Biologics, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., and Lifeline Scientific are a few of the major companies operating in the global biopreservation market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Biopreservation Equipment

• Biopreservation Media

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• Therapeutic Applications

• Biobank Applications

• Drug Discovery Applications

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

