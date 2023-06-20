Zagreb Airport and EMMA Systems collaborate to implement an Airport Operations Management Platform
We look forward to working closely with EMMA Systems to develop a best-in-class A- CDM approach and leverage the power of EMMA’s leading-edge technology.”PARIS, FRANCE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMA Systems’ AI platform will help the airport comply with EUROCONTROL’s A-CDM requirements and will provide extensive functionality for the real-time monitoring of operations.
Zagreb Airport (ZAG), Croatia’s largest airport in terms of passenger traffic, and EMMA Systems, a provider of operational management solutions for airports, have signed a collaboration agreement to provide the A CDM functionality of EMMA Systems airport operations management platform will help make the airport operations efficient and predictable by optimizing resource use and increasing operational transparency through its AI platform.
“We look forward to working closely with EMMA Systems to develop a best-in-class A- CDM approach and leverage the power of EMMA’s leading-edge technology to help us improve the efficiency and overall sustainability approach of the airport,” stated Nicolas Duthilleul, Chief Operations Officer at Zagreb Airport.
EMMA Systems’ airport operations management platform utilizes a microservices architecture which facilitates the seamless implementation of new solutions and features. In the rapidly evolving sphere of aviation technology, this allows for the quick development of additional services and the integration of multiple data sources into the platform, reducing development and integration time from months or years to just a few weeks. Using artificial intelligence, EMMA’s platform analyzes current and past traffic flows to accurately predict key timestamps and upcoming operational hindrances, improving operational predictability.
Emma Systems will support Zagreb Airport in introducing A-CDM at the airport. It has been helping the airport with its novel turnkey deployment including a consultative approach in understanding the needs and challenges of all stakeholders to fine-tune the airport’s CONOPS and develop a platform that is fully in line with the airport’s expectations and ambitions. The airport has seen a good recovery in 2022, with a further increase expected this year. The move to a new operational platform will allow the airport to improve the passenger experience and put the airport in a better position to manage the constant increase in passenger numbers.
“We are extremely happy that Zagreb Airport has selected EMMA Systems as their partner to move to A- CDM. The airport has an ambitious development plan and EMMA Systems will play an important role to support their path to further growth and its ambitions to excel in passenger experience. EMMA is ideally placed to support the airport’s success now and, in the future,” says Wisam Costandi, CEO and co-founder of EMMA Systems. This new collaboration confirms EMMA Systems further expansion in the airport segment and our role in supporting the roll out of A-CDM on a global level.
Our full value chain approach from the consultative approach to the adaptation of the airport’s CONOPS to the implementation of a platform that is tailormade to the airport’s ambitions will guarantee that what is being supported is really what the airport needs and can be further tailored to match airports’ evolving needs.
About Zagreb Airport
Zagreb Airport is the largest airport in Croatia in terms of passenger traffic. MZLZ Jsc is a concessionaire of Zagreb Airport. It took over the management and project of building a new terminal on December 2013 under a 30-year public-private partnership concession agreement with the Republic of Croatia. After the opening of a new passenger terminal in 2017 Zagreb Airport started a new phase of airport operations from the technological and organizational point of view providing the new level of service.
About EMMA Systems
EMMA Systems helps airports optimize their operations and increase operational transparency through its AI platform. A team of aviation and technology experts joined forces to develop this software in order to help airports improve operational efficiency and optimize the use of resources. EMMA System’s platform facilitates the implementation of EUROCONTROL’s A-CDM requirements and increases the predictability of operational events by learning the operational patterns of airports through its AI technology. Stakeholders can easily adopt the solution and tailor it to their specific business requirements and operating procedures.
Contacts:
EMMA Systems, Jean Luc Devisscher, Marketing and Partnerships Manager (+32) 473 788 055
jl.devisscher@emma.aero 5323 Millenia Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32839, USA
Zagreb Airport Public Relations pr@zag.aero
Jean Luc Devisscher
EMMA Systems
+32 473 78 80 55
