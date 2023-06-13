BOARD MEMBER AND AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR ERKAN DOĞAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Erkan Doğan of Istanbul, Türkiye.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Erkan serves as a member of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee Chair, Corporate Governance Committee Chair, and Credit Committee Member for Citibank A.S. in Istanbul. In this role, he supervises Internal Audit, Operational Risk Management, Internal Control Unit, Compliance, Regulatory Risk Management, and Information Security and is responsible for regulatory engagement. Previously, he served as the Head of Internal Control and Operational Risk Management Cluster Head for Citi. Erkan is a Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certified Information Management Professional. He earned his degree in Economics from Marmara University and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management.
"I am very pleased to see Erkan complete our program and earn this recognition," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "There is a growing importance that risk and the positive, smart embrace of risk knowledge play in board strategic discussions and oversight, where he will play a key role."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I highly recommend the Certificate in Risk Governance program to all fellow board members,” said Mr. Doğan. “With all the materials and lectures it was very instrumental in enhancing my knowledge in all risk stripes and governance structures. I’d like to thank the DCRO Institute for creating such a great program.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
