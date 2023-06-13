Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Worth USD 60.64 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical instruments is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 26.15 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market ,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments industry.

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size was USD 26.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Minimally invasive surgical instruments refer to a wide range of tools and equipment that are used in surgical procedures that involve small incisions or no incisions at all. These instruments are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to reduce pain, scarring, and recovery time for patients. The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years due to several drivers of growth.

One of the primary drivers of growth in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market is the increasing demand for less invasive surgical procedures. Patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less scarring. This is leading to an increased demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments from healthcare providers.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Titan Instruments, ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC., Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, COOPERSURGICAL, INC., Corza Medical, Dynarex Corporation, and ENTRHAL MEDICAL GmbH

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The handheld Instruments segment accounted for largest revenue share in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021. This is due to rising demand for elective medical and aesthetic procedures and innovation in surgical tools and increasing acceptance of novel equipment among surgeons. Surgeons are constantly searching for high-quality instruments that will allow them to perform surgery quickly and successfully without endangering the patient's health.

The neurosurgery segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses, along with advantages of neurosurgery over other traditional surgeries. These include dementia, headache problems, neuro-infections, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, Parkinson's Disease (PD), Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and many others. Due to the demand for high-quality products, manufacturers are pushed to create items that produce efficient and error-free outcomes. In addition, introduction of next-generation solutions will make patient treatments simpler and more convenient, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The cardiac segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021 Due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Cardiac surgery instruments are those used in cardiovascular procedures for diagnosing, treating, and operating on the heart. Majority of instruments are normally made of high-quality carbon steel to withstand repeated sterilization and use in high-temperature autoclave. Various surgical duties, including holding, cutting, grasping, dissecting, and retracting, are facilitated by cardiac surgery equipment, which also allow surgeons to perform multiple treatments simultaneously during procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020 there will be 697,000 heart attack deaths in the U.S. In 2020, the most prevalent kind of heart disease, coronary heart disease, claimed the lives of 382,820 people.

The Asia Pacific accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments in 2021. This is due to increasing consumer need for cosmetic surgery operations and rising accident rates and prevalence of chronic conditions. According to the World Economic Forum, China and India have the two greatest populations, and as a result, they also have the most patients. In 2020, there will be over 4.5 million new cases of cancer, for instance, in China. Lung cancer was the most common type of cancer, accounting for over 800,000 new cases.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiac

Gastrointestinal

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

Gynecological

Urological

Cosmetics

Dental

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Report on the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market and its key segments?

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

