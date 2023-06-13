Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market Insights and Development Trends from 2023-2032

Emergen Research Logo

Enterprise Information Archiving Market Trends – Rising demand for a multi-faceted system that includes both social media retention strategy and reliable

Enterprise Information Archiving Market Size – USD 6.40 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enterprise information archiving market size reached USD 6.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data volumes of enterprises is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. The massive volume of company information generated from emails, instant messaging, and other sources is providing severe issues for enterprises, driving demand for enterprise information archiving solutions. In addition, increasing dependency on Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and significant investments in Information Technology (IT) infrastructure are other major factors driving revenue growth of the market. The installation of IoT devices enables industry professionals to extrapolate necessary information and utilize them in smarter business decisions. However, incorporation of IoT-enabled devices necessitates extra storage capacity. This creates high demand for enterprise information archiving solutions, which provide businesses with the capacity to capture data from all platforms and devices as well as rapidly and securely preserve data.

Enterprise Information Archiving enables organisations to keep and organise data for long periods of time, ensuring that essential information is not lost due to inadvertent deletion, system failures, or human changes. Businesses can use prior experiences, learn from previous triumphs and errors, and make more informed decisions by retaining knowledge.

Lack of awareness regarding enterprise archiving solutions is a major factor, which could restrain revenue growth of the market. Despite rapid technological advancements in various countries, end-users are reluctant to invest in solutions such as enterprise information archiving and are still dependent on inefficient and time-consuming techniques, such as manually maintaining digital enterprise information archiving. Lack of appropriate training modules and significant delays in system maintenance activities are other key factors, which could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Barracuda Networks, Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Google LLC, Dell Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, Smarsh Inc., Mimecast Services Limited, and Micro Focus

Some Significant Report Highlights:

Services segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rapid advancements in system integration methodologies and increasing focus on training, support, and maintenance are major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, significant improvements in data accessibility in order to improve operational performance are other major factors contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The on-premises segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for on-premises enterprise information archiving solutions is mainly due to cost-effectiveness and ownership of private individual data and the digital rights management associated with private individual digital assets such as payment details. In addition, enterprise information archiving through an on-premises deployment option significantly reduces turnaround time and query processing time.

The banking and financial services segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Stringent regulatory policies and compliance implemented by governments in various countries is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this sector. These regulations enable financial organizations to function efficiently and keep records of daily transactions. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of implementing digital tools such as blockchain, neural networks, and others is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of the market. For instance, blockchain-enabled tools aid financial organizations to monitor and preserve all communications done through emails, social media, or mobile communications among others.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, 5G, and others is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in the region. In addition, extensive development of infrastructure and rising IT companies in the region are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. End-use companies in various countries in the region are significantly investing in optimizing and monitoring of business processes. This provides lucrative opportunities for market companies operating in the region.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Content Type

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Government and Defense

Banking and Financial Services

Retail and Ecommerce

Other Verticals

The report further divides the Enterprise Information Archiving market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

