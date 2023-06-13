Comprehensive Forecast: Fructooligosaccharides Market Analysis by Source, Form, Application, and Region till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The study covers various aspects such as the source, form, application, and region

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Fructooligosaccharides Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The market for fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which had a value of $2.59 billion in 2021, is anticipated to grow at a rate of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners and rising consumption of functional foods are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Due to their potential as prebiotics, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which have long been used as sweeteners, are currently becoming more popular. For instance, the demand for low- or no-sugar choices is anticipated to increase as people try to limit or avoid sugar. According to study, over 60% of U.S. consumers want the market to offer more sugar-free chocolate options in order to cater to the growing number of health-conscious consumers. North America will experience the most rise in non-nutritive sweeteners in beverages in 2022, at 119%. With 48 million Americans 65 and older and 109 million Americans aged 50 or older, lifestyle concerns and ageing conditions are gradually driving functional food sales, according to the U.S. Census 2020. Therefore, the market's revenue growth is being driven by increased demand for low-calorie sugars and functional food consumption.

Fructooligosaccharides Market By Source (Sucrose and Inulin), By Form, By Application (Infant Formulations, Food & Beverages (F&B), Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., BENEO, Ingredion, COSUCRA, Quantum Hi-Tech Merchandising Pvt. Ltd., Meiji Food Materia Co., Ltd., Tata Sons Private Limited, Sensus, a Xylem brand, Cargill, Incorporated, and Jarrow Formulas, Inc

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Fructooligosaccharides Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sucrose

Inulin

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solid

Liquid

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Fructooligosaccharides Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Fructooligosaccharides Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

