Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Size to Reach USD 27.72 Billion in 2032

The need for eco-friendly waste management and the demand for renewable energy sources are two key drivers propelling global revenue growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anaerobic digestion market, which utilizes the breakdown of organic materials such as food scraps and sewage sludge to produce biogas and nutrient-rich digestate, was valued at USD 12.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.72 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for renewable energy sources and environmentally friendly waste management practices. The technology is becoming widely adopted in energy, food & beverage, and agriculture industries due to its ability to create biogas that can be used for power generation or as fuel for vehicles, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, using digestate as a fertilizer enhances soil health and decreases the demand for artificial fertilizers, further reducing the environmental impact of agriculture.

The anaerobic digestion market is also driven by government and organizational initiatives aimed at achieving zero waste goals and reducing carbon footprints. Technological advancements in anaerobic digestion systems, including the deployment of digital technologies such as sensors, IoT, and machine learning, are improving system performance, process efficiency, and operator safety and security.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Biogest AG

• EnviTec Biogas AG

• Xergi A/S

• PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

• Clarke Energy

• Schmack Biogas GmbH

• Engie SA

• Ameresco, Inc.

• Agrinz Technologies GmbH

• Bright Biomethane

Financial support from governments and institutions is also contributing to market growth through laws, incentives, and funding. However, high capital and operating expenses, lack of readily available feedstock, and the need for qualified labor are major factors that could hinder revenue growth.

According to industry data, anaerobic digestion systems generate electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and recover energy from organic waste materials. The global installed capacity for anaerobic digestion systems is projected to reach 13 GW by 2023, with over 1 billion people currently using biogas generated by anaerobic digesters worldwide. The potential for power production through anaerobic digestion of organic materials is estimated to be at least 800 TWh per year, with the potential for more than 1,000 TWh per year in some regions.

Various governments and institutions have established rules and regulations to ensure that anaerobic digester systems meet certain environmental performance standards. For instance, the EPA has established rules and regulations to regulate anaerobic digester systems designed and operated in the United States. The European Union has also set targets for renewable energy production from anaerobic digestion technologies by 2021. Additionally, organizations like the International Energy Agency have developed guidelines to support decision-makers in the development, policy design, and implementation of anaerobic digestion projects.

Driving Factors of Anaerobic Digestion Market

The anaerobic digestion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 12.35 billion in 2023 and a projected size of USD 27.72 billion in 2032. The demand for renewable energy sources and environmentally-friendly waste management are the primary driving factors behind the growth of this market.

The anaerobic digestion technology is gaining popularity in various end-use industries such as energy, food & beverage, and agriculture due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources. This technique can produce biogas that can be used as a fuel for vehicles or to generate electricity, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, digestate produced from the process can be used as a fertilizer, enhancing soil health and reducing the need for artificial fertilizers, ultimately lowering the environmental impact of agriculture.

The requirement for environmentally responsible waste management is another significant factor driving revenue growth of the anaerobic digestion market. This process reduces methane and harmful greenhouse gas emissions and produces sustainable energy. Governments and organizations are increasingly focusing on reaching zero waste goals and reducing their carbon footprints, which is driving the adoption of anaerobic digestion technology.

Technological developments in anaerobic digestion systems are also contributing to the growth of the market. High-performance anaerobic digesters are being developed to increase process efficiency, lower operating costs, and produce higher quality biogas and digestate. The deployment of digital technologies such as sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning is improving the monitoring and management of the anaerobic digestion process, system performance, and operator safety and security.

The support provided by governments and financial institutions in the form of laws, incentives, and funding is also contributing to revenue growth of the market. Governments across the globe are promoting the adoption of anaerobic digestion technology through renewable energy and waste management policies, while financial institutions are aiding the development of anaerobic digestion projects.

However, high capital and operating expenses, lack of readily available feedstock, and rising demand for qualified labor could restrain revenue growth of the market. Anaerobic digestion technology is prohibitive for small-scale operations due to the high cost of installation and maintenance. The scalability and profitability of the technology are impacted by the restricted supply of feedstock in particular areas, such as organic waste and agricultural wastes. Operating anaerobic digestion systems can also be inefficient and unsafe due to the shortage of skilled workers.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Segments covered by Feedstock Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Feedstock Type Outlook

• Agricultural Waste

• Municipal Waste

• Industrial Waste

• Others

By End-use Outlook

• Power Generation

• Transportation Fuel

• Fertilizer Production

• Others

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

