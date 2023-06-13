Projections and Insights: Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Foreseen to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Trends – Implementation of stringent air quality standards in various economies

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Particulate Matter Monitoring Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global particulate matter monitoring market size was USD 1.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sustainable air quality monitoring solutions is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Air quality plays a pivotal role in maintaining the healthy lifestyle of people in various economies. For instance, Delhi, which is the capital city of India experiences smog every year from October to December. This is mainly attributed to factors such as vehicular emissions, construction activities, and others. In addition, power plants emitting fugitives and harmful particulate matter pollutants within and around Delhi significantly contribute to the air pollution in this city. As a result, the government implemented emission control standards to check and control air pollution. This also provides lucrative opportunities for major companies in the market. Particulate matter monitoring solutions are extremely helpful in setting up the baseline for air quality monitoring. Market companies are also investing in improving product services. This is another key factor driving the market revenue growth. Particulate matter monitoring solutions need to be maintained, calibrated, and checked from interval to interval to maintain precise accuracy and reduce equipment downtime. Also, this ensures an increase in the density of hyperlocal air quality.

Key Players Included in this report are:

AMETEK.Inc., Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Sick Ag, Aeroqual Limited, Spectris, Teledyne Technologies Inc, and Opsis AB

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 22 June 2022, Siemens Mobility Limited partnered with air quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications. The Zephyr air quality sensor can measure and monitor end-to-end air quality in real time by fully integrating it with the traffic signal controller and traffic management system.

The outdoor monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing air pollution in various economies is a key factor driving the segment’s revenue growth.

The light scattering segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing application of sensing technology in particulate matter monitoring systems is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Light Scattering

Beta-Attenuation

Gravimetric

Opacity

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Particulate Matter Monitoring Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

