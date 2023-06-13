With a CAGR of 20.2%, Meter Data Management System Market Size Worth USD 1,040.9 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to detect energy theft is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global meter data management system market

Market Size – USD 237.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trend –Increasing urbanization in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global meter data management system market size is expected to reach USD 1,040.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing need to detect energy theft, rising focus and investment by governments in meter data management solutions, increasing application of more advanced metering infrastructure, rapid installation of smart grids, and growing need to enhance energy usage and reduce energy wastage.

Meter data management is a process of collecting and storing meter data generated from automated energy metering systems. These systems play a crucial role in advanced metering infrastructure that allows bidirectional communication between meter and central management system.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies included in the global market report are Itron, Siemens, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Kamstrup, DIEHL, and Alcara.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Meter Data Management System market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Meter Data Management System market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Meter Data Management System market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Meter Data Management System Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global meter data management system market based on component, utility, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Utility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gas

Electricity

Water

Application

Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Micro Grid

Smart Grid

EV Charging

Energy Storage

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Meter Data Management System market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyse the spread of the Meter Data Management System market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Points of Meter Data Management System Market:

Software segment is expected to register faster CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of smart meters and increasing need for more accurate and efficient energy monitoring and management, format, and process for meter data for accurate billing.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, increasing number of SMEs, and rising adoption of smart grid networks are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

