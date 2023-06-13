Industrial Gearbox Market Projected to Reach USD 46.40 Billion, at a 4.2% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid expansion in the renewable energy sector is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Industrial Gearbox Market and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Industrial Gearbox market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Industrial Gearbox industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The industrial gearbox market is a segment of the manufacturing industry that provides equipment used to transmit mechanical power between machines. Industrial gearboxes are used in a variety of applications, including mining, construction, and energy production. The global industrial gearbox market size was USD 30.61 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for industrial gearboxes is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery, the growing demand for automation and robotics in manufacturing, and the expanding use of wind turbines and other renewable energy sources.

However, high maintenance and servicing requirements is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Planetary gearboxes need to be maintained and serviced on a regular basis to ensure optimal performance and lifetime. This includes possible component replacements, gear tooth and bearing inspections, and lubrication. For sectors with scarce resources or constrained downtime, requirement for routine maintenance and related expenses can be problematic.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The planetary segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global industrial gearbox market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of industrial gearboxes in industries including wind power generation, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. For transfer of power and control motion in difficult conditions, these industries need strong and dependable gearboxes. Planetary gearboxes are a good fit for these applications owing to their high torque capacity, small size, and capacity to operate under difficult conditions.

The wind power industry segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global industrial gearbox market over the forecast period due to rapid transition to renewable energy sources. Governments and organizations from numerous nations are working to create wind farms to minimize carbon emissions and combat climate change. This increasing attention on renewable energy has resulted in a considerable growth in wind energy capacity, generating a rise in industrial gearbox adoption rates to enable effective power transmission from the rotor to generator in wind turbines.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global industrial gearbox market in 2022. This is due increasing regulatory standards and safety regulations determined by regional government legislation and industry standards. Industrial gearboxes are frequently required to adhere to particular performance standards and certifications to ensure safe and effective operation. Manufacturers of gearboxes concentrate on adhering to these legal criteria and offering dependable solutions that satisfy high safety standards in North America.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report include Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH, Nidec Motor Corporation, Dana Brevini Power Transmission, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Bondioli and Pavesi S.p.A., and Emerson Electric Co.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Industrial Gearbox market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Gearbox Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Industrial Gearbox Market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Industrial Gearbox Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Industrial Gearbox market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Industrial Gearbox market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Industrial Gearbox market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial gearbox market on the basis of products, application, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Planetary

Helical

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wind power industry

Cement industry

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Industrial Gearbox market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

