Forecasted Growth: Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Expected to Reach USD 60.97 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

The atherosclerosis drugs market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an expected value of USD 60.97 billion by 2030

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Atherosclerosis Drugs Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global atherosclerosis drugs market size reached USD 48.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the prevalence of atherosclerosis & cardiovascular diseases is the main factor driving the revenue growth of the atherosclerosis drugs market. Globally, the number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths and disabilities has been continuously increasing over the past 30 years. The illness, which includes heart disease and stroke, was to blame for a startling one-third of all fatalities globally in 2019. In the United States alone, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both sexes and members of the majority of racial and ethnic groups. Cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States every 34 seconds. In the United States, heart disease claimed the lives of almost 697,000 individuals in 2020, accounting for 1 in 5 fatalities. Between 2017 and 2018, heart disease cost the USD 229 billion annually. This covers the price of prescription drugs, healthcare services, and lost income from deaths.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Sanofi, Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V.

In the atherosclerosis drugs market, a notable trend is the utilization of natural products and a cell model approach to develop antiatherosclerotic drugs. Subclinical atherosclerosis poses a significant medical and societal challenge, lacking a widely accepted treatment. Synthetic medicines for early-stage arteriosclerosis prevention fall short due to severe side effects and high costs. Consequently, there is a preference for effective antiatherosclerotic medications derived from natural products.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Statins

Fibrates

Vitamins

Others

Medication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cholesterol Lowering Medication

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Atherosclerosis Drugs Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Statins segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Lipid-lowering therapy has been the cornerstone of cardiovascular risk reduction and prevention. Statin drugs have been shown to considerably reduce cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality as well as blood cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol lowering medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The growing use of these medications is anticipated to drive the segment's market revenue growth. The development of fatty deposits in the arteries can be slowed down, stopped, or even reversed by aggressively reducing Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL), also referred to as the "bad" cholesterol. Statins are frequently employed to lower cholesterol, keep arteries in good condition, and prevent atherosclerosis.

The online pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This market segment is growing owing to an increase in the number of online services available as well as a sharp rise in internet users. Customers use e-commerce websites to avoid the trouble of going shopping in person, where they can choose from a wide variety of items and take advantage of beneficial bargains and discounts.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Atherosclerosis Drugs Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

