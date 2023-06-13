Dental Imaging Market is predicted to grow at 5.2% CAGR through 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of dental diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Dental Imaging Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the Dental Imaging industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the Dental Imaging market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

The global dental imaging market size was USD 3.47 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The American Dental Hygienists Association estimates that about 80% of Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they are 17 years old. In addition, gum disease affects around 80% of Americans. More than 530 million kids across the globe experience primary tooth decay. High demand for cosmetic dentistry is also driving revenue growth of the market. Cosmetic dentistry encompasses the maintenance of teeth and gums, with a focus on enhancing the look of one's smile by improving the shape, size, alignment, and color of teeth. Use of computer-aided design and manufacturing software is prevalent in the creation of dental restorations and prostheses. This field has various applications for end-users and is widely used in the dentistry tourism sector.

However, high costs of dental imaging devices could restrain revenue growth of the market. The costs of this equipment are determined by the manufacturer and vary depending on the models and features. New small- to medium-sized dental CBCT equipment typically costs between USD 50,000 and USD 100,000. Some dental CBCT machine manufacturers use low-dose age technology as a USP to set their product apart from the competition. It indicates that the technology captures 3D scans with up to 5 times less radiation. Both the practitioner and the patient gain from it.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Envista Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Planmeca OY, Midmark Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Flow Dental, Planet DDS, Inc, Vatech Co., Ltd., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Asahiroentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report

The analog segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental imaging market in 2022. Analog devices are conventional dental imaging tools that are still used by many dentists and practitioners today. The reason for this is high cost of digital devices, which not everyone can afford to purchase. As a result, analog devices continue to be widely used in the dental imaging market.

The intraoral imaging systems segment revenue accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Diseases of the teeth and bones are diagnosed via dental X-rays. Dental X-rays come in different types and at different intervals depending on the patient's needs, which are established by the clinical examination and risk factors. In addition, frequently used to identify the cause of tooth discomfort are bitewing X-rays. The film is hardly used in contemporary dental clinics anymore. Instead, they employ a sensor that transmits the X-ray to the computer for the dentist to review. As a result, the procedure can go a little faster since the film development step is eliminated.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and presence of major key players operating in the market are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region. Presence of key players such as Envista Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc, Midmark Corporation, and others in the region is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Dental Imaging Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dental Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dental Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dental Imaging market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental imaging market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analog

Digital

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Extraoral Imaging Systems

Panoramic Systems

Cephalometric Systems

Dental Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Intraoral Imaging Systems

Scanners

X-Ray Systems

Sensors

Photostimulable phosphor (PSP) Plate

Cameras

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Implantology

Endodontics

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

