Metamaterial Market to Reach USD 4,984.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 36.7% | Emergen Research

Rising demand for advanced materials in many end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, medical, defense, and aerospace industries.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Metamaterials Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Metamaterials industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Metamaterials market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Metamaterials market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

The global metamaterial market size is expected to reach USD 4,984.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 36.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for manufacturing innovative metamaterials and their applications in absorbers, super lenses, and antennas rather than using traditional materials to enhance efficiency and overall productivity across application sectors. In addition, rising demand from the telecommunications sector is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 11 September 2019, California Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, and ETH Zurich formed a collaboration to develop a new metamaterial that can change its shape.

Furthermore, widespread usage of metamaterials in consumer electronics and medical industries is expected to grow throughout the forecast period. Usage of metamaterials in electronic and medical product manufacturing has significantly contributed to market revenue growth owing to its capability to regulate electromagnetic waves. Moreover, research is being conducted to assist and broaden the scope of product, so that it may be utilized to meet higher demands, for expanded safety in defense and aerospace industries. This can be further attributed to rising demand for radars and antennas made of metamaterials as these radars help to detect obstructions and aid with operations, especially in poor visibility circumstances.

Key Highlights in the Report

The terahertz segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast Market growth is attributable to rising demand for terahertz submillimeter radiation applications in sectors such as spectroscopy, photovoltaic, medical, pharmacy, quality assurance, dentistry, communication, and astronomy. Additionally, increase in terahertz applications for cancer therapy and rising usage of terahertz spectroscopy in food inspection sectors for quality control are driving revenue growth of the segment. Apart from this, market players are investing in R&D activities, as well as implementing terahertz imaging system technology in industries, such as aerospace and defense & homeland security, which are some important factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The antenna segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. There is an increase in demand for antennas owing to the trend toward nanotechnology of communications equipment, as well as developments in Wi-Fi and communication satellite technology worldwide. Additionally, as digitalization grows in second and third-world countries, usage of metamaterials is expected to increase owing to growing interest in multiband antennas, which is contributing to growth of this segment.

On 30 March 2020, Digital Barriers released a real-time remote fever scanning solution. This fever scanner is made of metamaterials with fever scanning cameras for frontline workers with potential infection risks.

Metamaterials Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Metamaterials market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global metamaterial market based on material type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electromagnetic

Tunable

Photonic

Frequency Selective Surface

Terahertz

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Absorber

Antenna

Cloaking Devices

Super Lens

MRI

X-ray

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Meta Materials Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc., NKT Photonics, Echodyne Corp., Multiwave Technologies AG, JEM Engineering, Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Kymeta Corporation, MetaShield LLC, Metamagnetics, TeraView Limited, and Nanohmics Inc.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Metamaterials market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Regional Landscape section of the Metamaterials report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Metamaterials Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Metamaterials Market Demand?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Metamaterials Market Forecast?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Metamaterials Market Growth?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Metamaterials market and its key segments?

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Metamaterials Market

Competitive analysis of the Metamaterials market

Regional analysis of Global Metamaterials market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Metamaterials market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Metamaterials production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Metamaterials market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Metamaterials market

Global Metamaterials market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

