Signal Intelligence Market Growing at a CAGR 3.8% | Key Player - BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors.

Signal Intelligence Market Size – USD 13.46 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) in defense intelligence agencies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 18.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Technology developments and the rising demand for intelligence collection and surveillance activities have spurred significant expansion in the signal intelligence industry in recent years.

The process of intercepting and analysing signals sent through various communication channels is known as signal intelligence, or SIGINT. These signals can provide important details about the goals, potential, and actions of people, groups, or nations. Governments, armed forces, and intelligence agencies all over the world are making significant investments in signal intelligence capabilities.

The increasing demand for effective counterterrorism and homeland security measures is one of the main factors driving the growth of the signal intelligence industry. Governments are investing in cutting-edge signal intelligence technologies to intercept and study communication networks used by terrorist organisations in an era of escalating international security concerns. Authorities can identify and stop possible attacks by acquiring actionable intelligence from these signals, preserving national security.

Additionally, the range of signal intelligence has been greatly widened by the widespread use of advanced communication technologies like cellphones, satellite connectivity, and the Internet of Things (IoT). An enormous amount of data can be collected and analysed for a variety of objectives, including military intelligence, cyber defence, and law enforcement activities, thanks to the expanding interconnection and reliance on digital communication networks.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Signal Intelligence market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key players involved:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The completion of the accusation of Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Airborne Tactical Radios division was announced by BAE Systems in May 2020. With this acquisition, they will be able to offer their clients game-changing electronic mission and control solutions.

Due to its greater adoption of intelligence protocols, such as next-generation communication, surveillance, and reconnaissance, information fusion and data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others, the defence intelligence is growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the anticipated period.

The Asia Pacific area, led by China, India, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea, allots a sizeable budget for both commercial and defence uses. Additionally, an increase in interpersonal confrontations, asymmetric warfare, stronger economic growth, and advancements in the technology sector all combine to drive the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

